Montreal-based firm selects USU as best-of-breed SAM solution

BOSTON, MA – March 30, 2021 – USU, the leading provider of intelligent software and services for IT and customer service management, announces a large Canadian insurance institution (The “Customer”) has signed a three year agreement to use USU Software Asset Management.

The six-figure contract is yet another proofpoint that USU remains the preferred Software Asset Management solution in the North American market.

After an in-depth evaluation process, The Customer’s seasoned and experienced SAM team selected USU as the best of breed solution for license management. Pivotal decision factors were the open architecture of the USU Software Asset Management solution, and its ability to integrate effectively with a variety of data sources currently in place. This critical differentiator was important because The Customer did not have to ‘rip and replace’ current IT investments when implementing the USU SAM solution.

“This project started with a desire to merge an acquired company, to understand who owns what, and how it is being used from both a software and hardware perspective” says Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of USU Solutions Inc. “With competitor software already being previously utilized, this contract is a true win for the USU solutions team.”

By using USU Software Asset Management and their 100% in-house services team, The Customer will improve ROI and make better software purchasing decisions. USU has offices in the USA, Canada, and Europe, and operates worldwide across a global partner ecosystem.

USU Software AG

As the leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU empower companies to meet the demands of today’s digital world. Global companies use our solutions to cut costs, drive agility, and reduce risk — with smarter services, streamlined workflows, and improved collaboration. With over 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team helps customers move into the future.

USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), listed in the Prime Standard of the German stock exchange, incorporates USU GmbH, founded in 1977, as well as the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS. Further information: http://www.usu.com

