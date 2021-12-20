Möglingen, December 20, 2021 - USU has been named as one of the 15 most significant solution providers for Enterprise Service Management by the global analyst firm Forrester Research, which is based in the United States. USU was ranked as a ‘Strong Performer’ in ‘The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2021’ report. This report is available for download compliments of USU at https://hubs.la/Q010YvB20.

In the Forrester market report ‘Now Tech: Enterprise Service Management, Q2 2021’, USU was also recognized.

The vendor profile within The Forrester Wave™ report on USU Enterprise Service Management states, among other things: ‘When it comes to capabilities, USU provides a robust tool, allowing organizations to pursue advanced automation workloads. Enterprise service modules are superior, including HR, facilities, corporate services, legal, and more. Solid ITSM functionality backs these up. Flexibility of deployment options is noteworthy, as are mobile capabilities and service-owner-enabling reporting. Reference customers lauded its support services and the stability and flexibility of the platform for both service and asset management.’

The analyst firm examined the top software vendors in depth based on 22 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Forrester's independent evaluation is based partially on customer feedback. It helps companies select the vendor that best meets their needs.

The USU solution for Enterprise Service Management is an established standard solution for digitizing all service processes in companies. It is based on the same technology as USU IT Service Management (ITSM). The methods and tools familiar from ITSM can therefore also be used by all other service areas in the company.

‘The current Forrester study shows once again that we are excellently positioned in the growth market of Enterprise Service Management, even internationally. I am particularly proud of the positive feedback from our customers,’ said Bernhard Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Software AG.

This press release is available at www.usu.com.

USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.usu.com.

