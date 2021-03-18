USU Knowledge Management now integrates with cloud contact center software leader NICE inContact

Boston, March 18, 2021 - USU, a leading provider of business knowledge management solutions, announces a DEVone ecosystem partnership agreement with NICE inContact, industry leader of cloud contact center software. The partnership will deliver NICE inContact CXone – the world’s #1 native cloud contact center platform – and USU Knowledge Management to thousands of customer service organizations across the globe.

“This exciting new partnership combines the best contact center as a service (CCaaS) and knowledge management tools for customer service, both critical pillars of modern contact center infrastructure and especially during the pandemic,” said Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of USU Solutions.

USU’s comprehensive knowledge management platform is unique in the market, offering decisions trees, artificial intelligence, self-service, chatbots, social media integration and more, enabling contact center agents to find accurate information quickly. This platform helps companies maximize productivity, reduce workload and offer timely and consistent support in every channel while boosting key performance indicators.

As organizations accelerate their digitalization efforts due to COVID-19, USU Knowledge Management enables customer service departments to create, manage and deliver support information to multiple channels from a single source. The new seamless integration with NICE inContact CXone provides a powerful solution for companies across the globe to reduce costs, increase automation and improve both the agent and customer experience while coping with the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

“Partnerships are a key part of USU’s strategy to bring modern knowledge management to the U.S. market, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with NICE inContact,” said Chris Rall, Director of Sales for North America. “Our KM platform will bring a powerful customer-service focused knowledge base to NICE inContact customers who can further extend it with self-service, chatbots and even voicebots as they grow.”

Knowledge Center is now available on NICE inContact CXexchange. Learn more here:

https://cxexchange.niceincontact.com/apps/299019/unymira-knowledge-center

This press release is available at http://www.usu.com

USU Software AG

As the leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU empower companies to meet the demands of today’s digital world. Global companies use our solutions to cut costs, drive agility, and reduce risk — with smarter services, streamlined workflows, and improved collaboration. With over 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team helps customers move into the future.

USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), listed in the Prime Standard of the German stock exchange, incorporates USU GmbH, founded in 1977, as well as the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS. Further information: http://www.usu.com

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact works with organizations of all sizes to create extraordinary and trustworthy customer experiences that create deeper brand loyalty and relationships that last. With NICE inContact CXone™, the industry’s most complete cloud customer experience platform, we combine best-in-class Customer Analytics, Omnichannel Routing, Workforce Engagement, Automation and Artificial Intelligence, all on an Open Cloud Foundation to help any company transform every single customer interaction. See how our customer-centric expert services, innovative software, extensive ecosystem of valuable partnerships, and over a decade of global experience can help you transform every experience and customer relationship for lasting results. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

Contact

USU Solutions Inc.

Evonne Wetzner

Marketing Director

Email: Evonne.Wetzner@aspera.com

USU Software AG

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Corporate Communications Manager

Email: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG

Investor Relations Manager

Falk Sorge

Email: falk.sorge@usu.com