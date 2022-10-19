Möglingen, October 19, 2022. USU, the leading provider in the area of software asset management (SAM), has won a project tendered by RTE Réseau de Transport d´Electricité (RTE) for the implementation of a central software license management solution. RTE operates the French electricity grid, which is Europe’s largest ahigh-voltage transmission system. The order involves the purchase of USU’s software asset management solution and its maintenance, as well as a service package for the integration of data on the purchase and use of software from more than ten manufacturers into the tool. The master agreement has a term of four years with an extension option.

The aim is to enable RTE to transition from reactive to proactive management of its licenses. In addition to ensuring compliance, the SAM tool will help RTE to manage and optimize requirements, usage, and procurement in the area of software licenses, subscriptions, and maintenance.

USU won the tender because it offered the best overall package. It was also able to satisfy the customer’s preference for licensing with an indefinite duration (on-premises).

“We emerged successful among international competitors in winning this tender. Along with the functional depth and flexibility of our software, this was thanks to the expertise, strong cooperation and local presence of our SAM team and the direct provision of managed services,” said Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS.

