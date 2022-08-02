Two RIA market studies confirm top positions for USU solution in dynamically growing market for hybrid cloud management (HCM)

Moeglingen – August 2, 2022 – In its two “Vendor Selection Matrix™” market studies published at the end of July 2022, the German analyst firm Research in Action (RIA) compares the best solutions worldwide for hybrid cloud cost management and hybrid cloud service management. With its solutions USU IT Service Management and USU Hybrid Cloud Management, USU achieved first place in the overall ranking for cost control and optimization and second place for service management.

A total of 1,500 IT managers with budget responsibility at major companies worldwide were surveyed for the market studies. USU achieved the highest rating out of all providers for the assessment criteria “range and depth of solutions offered” and “customer satisfaction,” among others. Overall, USU is thus the undisputed market leader for hybrid cloud management solutions.

The analysts sum up as follows: “For many years, USU has been rated as a market leader in the Vendor Selection Matrix™ reports for IT and enterprise service management and for IT financial management. USU has now successfully expanded its expertise to the fast-growing market for hybrid cloud management… USU already offers an all-round solution for managing and controlling hybrid clouds. Its integration in the USU product suite is seamless and provides a genuinely comprehensive view.”

The studies also illustrate the dynamic growth in this market: While over 93% of companies worldwide are already using hybrid cloud environments, more than 40% still do not have an HCM solution in productive use. This will change dramatically over the next 24 months – by which point practically every organization will be using a professional tool for HCM.

The RIA market studies help companies to identify and select providers, find information on market trends, prioritize major IT investment projects, and more. The HCM study on costs and the one on services are available for download free of charge. Back in 2021, a study conducted by RIA had identified exploding cloud costs as the biggest challenge for companies. The detailed results of the study are available free of charge.

“Hybrid cloud management is one of the biggest topics and right at the top of many CIOs’ investment agenda. So, we are all the more pleased to be the clear leader internationally with our HCM solution in this dynamic growth market,” says Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President at USU.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

Contact

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com