Möglingen, Germany – 15 November, 2022. USU Group, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, announced today that USU Software Asset Management was identified for being one of the five most utilized solutions for SAP and SaaS license management.

This recognition is part of a new Gartner report “Top 10 Gotchas When Licensing SAP Software and SaaS.”

According to the report, SAP’s product transformation and evolving licensing and pricing model is creating new challenges for sourcing, procurement and vendor management (SPVM) leaders. Gartner states “SAP clients are often caught by unwanted surprises in their contracts that go unnoticed until it’s too late. SPVM leaders should use this research to uncover such risks and proactively mitigate them”.

SPVM leaders who are dealing with SAP software and SaaS contract negotiations must consider “the real cost of signing long-term contracts, and should have clarity of migration actions like S/4HANA and Rise with SAP.” Goal is to avoid any overcommitments or overspends by understanding pitfalls that potentially add further unplanned costs.

69% of all incoming SAP pricing-related Gartner inquiry calls through the past 22 months were related to a lack of pricing transparency.

With the dynamic growth of cloud and SaaS, and the transition away from secure corporate networks and traditional centralized data centers, Gartner recommends “the use of third-party SAM tools operated by experienced resources for full objectivity”.

USU Software Asset Management is an established full-integrated solution that natively supports license management for ECC and S/4HANA codes, engine metrics, digital access, Rise with SAP, Fiori applications and more.

The solution runs powerful analyses to exactly calculate software licenses demand in any IT environment from on-premises to cloud, and to ensure vendor compliance, audit response and cost control.

The Gartner report is available for free download here: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H028LcX0

This press release is available on the USU website.

About Gartner

Gartner, Top 10 Gotchas When Licensing SAP Software and SaaS, Roberto Sacco, Jan Cook, Mike Tucciarone, 21 September 2022.

Gartner is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

Contact

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com