USU is the only German manufacturer among 11 global vendors listed in the report

Moeglingen/Germany, September 14, 2021. USU, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Tools. Of the 11 vendors evaluated, USU is the only German ITSM tool vendor to be included.

The Gartner report says, “ITSM tools help infrastructure and operations (I&O) organizations manage the consumption of IT services, the infrastructure that supports the IT services and the IT organization’s responsibility in delivering business value with these services.” Customer satisfaction plays a decisive role when choosing a new ITSM tool. What customers say about the tool and its vendor have an impact. According to Gartner Peer Insights, USU IT Service Management achieves an excellent customer satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 based on 48 reviews (as of 14 September 2021). Go to USU IT Service Management's customer ratings on Gartner Peer Insights.

"We are proud to be mentioned in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Tools,” said USU Management Board member Dr. Benjamin Strehl. “For us, an ITSM solution is a crucial part of holistic IT management to ensure a quick return on project investment. That's why, in addition to supporting core ITSM processes, we offer complementary integrated solutions for other disciplines such as software asset management, IT service monitoring, IT financial management, and knowledge management."

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

A more detailed blog article highlights three key findings from the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Tools from USU's perspective.

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools”, Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Chris Matchett, August 30, 2021.

USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

