Overcome remote work challenges with SaaS solutions for customer service and ITSM

Ready in 48 hours – 90 days free - No contracts

Moeglingen, March 31, 2020. Organizations and individuals have many new challenges to cope with due to COVID-19. Company-wide remote work and high volumes of service inquiries and tickets require quick solutions to enable business continuity and consistent, quality service. USU is making its customer service and IT service management software free for 90 days in the cloud with no obligation or contracts: https://bit.ly/39oTWbX

Support customer service teams with cloud-based knowledge management and self-service

USU’s cloud-based knowledge management platform, Knowledge Center, enables distributed teams to access, create and manage customer support data in one place. This ensures that every employee has access to the same quality-assured data and can deliver consistent service across channels to all customers. In addition, Knowledge First is an intelligent web-based self-service tool that can be deployed to websites with a single snippet of code. Based on the data in Knowledge Center, it allows customers to quickly solve their own issues online without contacting support. The integration with Knowledge Center means that the data is always current, and no additional documents need to be maintained. All updates in the knowledge base are instantly available online.

Deflect tickets and speed up service delivery

IT departments have seen unprecedented levels of tickets and service requests in order to cope with widescale remote work for employees. This includes VPN credentials, laptop and hardware requests and more. To successfully manage such challenges, IT service requires intelligent tools for service automation. USU’s self-service, alerting system and self-healing solutions allows users to search for solutions themselves and solve them directly. Numerous IT problems can be solved quickly with just one click, and IT can proactively inform affected users in the event of a problem. This results in significantly fewer tickets, faster ticket processing times and higher service desk productivity.

This press release can be downloaded from https://www.unymira.com/en/news/ and https://www.usu.com/de/news/

USU GmbH

Founded in 1977, USU GmbH is one of the biggest European providers of IT and Knowledge Management Software. Market leaders from every sector of the international economy create transparency with USU applications, while also increasing flexibility, decreasing risks and cutting costs.

With intelligent solutions and expertise in digital interaction, Unymira is a prime mover in the digitization of business processes. Standard software and consulting services help to automate service processes and actively provide knowledge for all communication channels and customer contact points in sales, marketing, and customer service. The customer-first portfolio in this area is complemented by customized applications, portal and CMS solutions, UX design and social media management.

USU GmbH is a subsidiary of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange (DAX) in Frankfurt. For further information, please go to: https://www.usu.com/en/

Contact

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 300

E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108

E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com