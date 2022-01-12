Möglingen, January 12, 2022. For efficient SaaS license management of all company-wide Salesforce applications, one of the world's leading automotive groups (the "Customer") decided to use USU Software Asset Management.

The aim of the SaaS agreement is to ensure the best possible license utilization of many independently operating organizational units and thus achieve significant cost savings through the use of USU SaaS Optimization. To achieve this, the USU solution uses defined metrics to automatically provide real-time details on Salesforce usage as well as a transparent overview of the complex Salesforce software landscape.

After a comprehensive evaluation of the entire market, USU won the proof of concept as a result of having successfully completed more than 20 use cases. The project started at the end of 2021. As part of the customer's cloud management initiative, SaaS license management is also to be successively optimized for other software manufacturers.

"We are delighted with the trust placed in us by our new customer and are convinced that by implementing the USU Software Asset Management solution, we are helping to realize significant and sustainable cost optimizations,” says Achim Rudolph, Managing Director of USU Technologies.

USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

