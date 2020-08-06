Multinational investment bank selects USU’s Knowledge Center for customer service

Boston, August 6, 2020 – USU, a leading provider of knowledge management solutions for customer service, today announced a new contract with a US based Fortune 500 financial services company. This multinational investment bank and financial services provider selected USU’s knowledge management platform, Knowledge Center, to optimize its customer service and act as a single source of truth. The company expects to significantly increase service productivity and quality, for example by increasing the first contact resolution rate and reducing call handling and training time.

Its choice of USU was based on the software's purpose-built features and wide range of integrations with other leading tools. Knowledge Center’s robust editorial system, custom workflows and templates are important features for increasing the speed, quality and accuracy of support information. Additionally, the ability to integrate external data sources and offer chatbots and self-service options, all from the same platform was a major advantage.

The first roll-out of the software is planned for September 2020 which will scale up to all service areas with approximately 1,300 customer service agents and partners over the coming year.

"We are very excited about our new Fortune 500 account. It shows that our customer service solutions are successful in the US market, in addition to our other tools like software license management, which are market leaders in Europe," said Mel Passarelli, CEO of Aspera, a subsidiary of the USU group.

USU GmbH

Founded in 1977, USU GmbH is one of the biggest European providers of IT and Knowledge Management Software. Market leaders from every sector of the international economy create transparency with USU applications, while also increasing flexibility, decreasing risks and cutting costs.

With intelligent solutions and expertise in digital interaction, Unymira is a prime mover in the digitization of business processes. Standard software and consulting services help to automate service processes and actively provide knowledge for all communication channels and customer contact points in sales, marketing, and customer service. The customer-first portfolio in this area is complemented by customized applications, portal and CMS solutions, UX design and social media management.

USU GmbH is a subsidiary of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange (DAX) in Frankfurt. For further information, please go to: https://www.usu.com/en/

