New fiber-optic internet network will bridge the digital divide in Ukraine and connect 200 towns and villages across the country

Kranj, Slovenia, 23 April, 2020 - Iskratel, a leading European ICT provider, together with PJSC Ukrtelecom and SID Bank, have signed an agreement to build a fibre-optic Internet network (GPON) to connect the rural areas of Ukraine.

The two-year network construction project – which has had a total investment of almost 200 million UAH - will connect more than 200 localities in 13 Ukrainian regions, and is the second project between Ukrtelecom and Iskratel.

The project includes the manufacturing of more than 2,000 km of fibre-optic cables, and the installation of modern certified telecommunication equipment, which is assembled in Slovenia at Iskratel’s production centres. Hundreds of thousands of people, who live in rural areas of Ukraine in the Vinnitska, Khmelnytska, Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizhska, Odeska, Poltavska, Mykolayivska, Sumska, Rivnenska, Khersonska, Kharkivska, Cherkaska, Luhanska regions will have the opportunity to use fibre-optic Internet at speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s, IPTV and other IP-based services.

Matyazh Alyanchich, Director of Iskratel Access Division, said: “Projects funded by investment banks are playing an increasingly important role in the development of broadband Internet in Europe. The project, financed by SID Bank, continues the long-term cooperation between Ukrtelecom and Iskratel in the development of optical access in Ukraine.”

Yuriy Kurmaz, CEO of Ukrtelecom, added: “Being the largest telco operator of Ukraine has provided a unique opportunity in attracting European financial and production partners to a project which aims to bridge the digital divide in Ukraine. At this stage, the building of the network is proceeding according to plan and work has begun in the Kharkiv region. The situation around the coronavirus pandemic has not affected the planned activities of the project.”

Company info:

About PJSC Ukrtelecom

PJSC Ukrtelecom is one of the largest telecommunication companies in Ukraine. It offers customers all over the country almost all types of modern telecommunication services on a single account. Ukrtelecom is a leading fixed Internet provider, with the widest coverage.

The operator implements broad-scale projects for the network development and modernization, provides the replacement of copper cables with optical cables, expanding the geography of services. Each year Ukrtelecom builds thousands of kilometers of optics. Since 2013, OJ SC Ukrtelecom has joined the SCM business.

About Iskratel

Iskratel Ltd. Iskratel is the leading European infocommunications vendor and solutions provider for telecom operators and governments. Iskratel offers cost-efficient, end-to-end broadband solutions with SI3000 and Innbox product families. Solutions for broadband access and aggregation include fiber and xDSL, along with a range of Innbox CPE. Iskratel broadband-access products exhibit unique awareness of services, which enables network operators to efficiently control, manage and monitor residential services, over-the-top and cloud-based applications, as well as virtual private network connections. Iskratel has its own development and manufacturing centers in 30 locations serving customers in more than 50 countries.

About SID Bank

SID Bank, Inc. — successor of the Slovenian Export Corporation, Ljubljana. Founded on October 22, 1992, as a special financial institution of private law for export insurance and financing. SID Bank operates as an Export Credit Bank as well as an Authorized Slovenian Export Credit Authority (ESA) providing non-market insurance and the Equalization Interest Program (IREP) on behalf and at the expense of the Republic of Slovenia. At the end of 2006, the company acquired a license from the Bank of Slovenia and was transformed into a specialized bank to facilitate exports and development.