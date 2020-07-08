Government guidance stipulates that for the Autumn term, schools must ‘introduce preventative measures to help students and staff clean hands thoroughly more often than usual and introduce enhanced cleaning, including cleaning frequently touched surfaces often.’

Corby, 8 July 2020 – Ultima Displays, one of Europe’s leading one-stop visual communications providers, has unveiled a brightly coloured multi-height sanitising unit specifically designed to be fun, friendly, and durable to help children – aged 3 – 11 – engage proactively with hygiene practices as school life returns to normal.

The Kid’s Multi-Height Sanitising Unit complies with the essential measures outlined in the recent Government guidance, which include a requirement for ‘robust hand and respiratory hygiene and enhanced cleaning arrangements.’

“For many school and nursery environments, increasing hand washing facilities and cleaning regimes is a costly, time-consuming and disruptive process,” said Mark McCleery, Managing Director at Ultima Displays. “Making use of easily deployed and moveable hand sanitising and cleaning stations will help reduce costs and improve compliance with the essential measures the Government has outlined.”

The unit is very stable and has no sharp edges making it a great child friendly solution that can be used inside or outdoors and is ideal for use in busy high traffic areas. It has a wipe clean blue gloss powder coated finish and its circular half-moon base enables easy access for wheelchair users.

The dispenser height can be adjusted to four different positions, from 500mm – 900mm. This makes it age appropriate for Early Years, KS1 and KS2 children.

In order to help schools manage the risk of COVID-19, the Government has specified that pupils clean their hands regularly, including when they arrive at school, when they return from breaks, when they change rooms and before and after eating. Hand cleaning will be needed for the foreseeable future and schools need to consider and implement sufficient hand washing or hand sanitiser ‘stations’ so that all pupils and staff can clean their hands regularly.

The Kid’s Multi-Height Sanitising Unit is part of a range of premium hand sanitising units, cleaning stations and alcohol free, COVID-effective sanitising solutions designed to assist schools and nurseries in complying with the regulations.

For further information, please visit https://ultimanews.co.uk/p/4BXT-AP6/kids-multi-height-sanitising-unit-pub

About Ultima Displays

Founded in 1999, Ultima Displays provides visual communication products and print services including lightbox solutions, POS signage, modular solutions, outdoor displays and flags, backwalls, counters, lighting, roller and tension banners. Its printing capabilities covers dye-sublimation and UV work for its 3000 customers and dealers.

With companies across Europe, Ultima Displays can provide support and supply that is tailored to local market needs. Ultima Displays currently operates from UK, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Portugal, while also servicing all other EU export markets from the UK, France, Italy, and Poland. Ultima Displays also has sister companies in the USA (Orbus Inc.) and Canada (Ultima Displays Canada).

