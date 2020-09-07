Corby, 7 September 2020 – Ultima Displays, one of Europe’s leading one-stop visual communications providers, has launched a unique self-sanitising stretch fabric which will unlock the potential for tension textile displays and partitions, and provide a confidence boost to the events and exhibition industry.

The HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 technology has been tested to be 99.99% effective within 30 minutes against SARS-CoV-2*, the COVID-19 causing virus and is designed to inhibit the growth and persistence of bacteria enveloped viruses on textile surfaces. Its antiviral and antibacterial properties are due to a unique combination of silver and vesicle technologies designed to significantly reduce viral and bacterial infectivity on treated surfaces.

Ultima Displays logo

“Our industry has been badly affected with the pandemic and we have seen our customers and dealers’ businesses suffer,” said Mark McCleery, Managing Director at Ultima Displays. “The treated stretch textile with the HeiQ Viroblock technology is a game changer for the industry, as it opens the door to fabric displays across retail, exhibition, conference and events. The inherent self-sanitising properties means that the graphic remains germs and microbes resistant without the need to wipe clean.”

Tension graphic displays are the mainstay of the industry, with Ultima leading the way with MODULATE, its innovative magnetic displays and Formulate tubular systems, both of which will benefit from the new treated textile. To compliment the Stretch fabric a Display Polyester version is also available for use with a variety of wall mounted or freestanding TFS frames.

Stringent tests have been carried out to ensure the treated textile with the HeiQ Viroblock technology has a strong antimicrobial efficacy demonstrated by ISO 20743 and ISO18184. The technology is EU REACH compliant and certified as safe, as all its ingredients are cosmetic grade, bio-based (72% bio-based carbon) and recycled.

The treated textile can be cleaned if graphics become dirty by gently washing at 60°C for up to 30 washes, without effecting the antimicrobial** properties.

The HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 technology is a patent pending technology and is also OEKOTEX® certified, ZDHC and bluesign® homologized.

This story comes only a month after Ultima unveiled a brightly coloured multi-height sanitising unit specifically designed to be fun, friendly, and durable to help children – aged 3 – 11, engage proactively with hygiene practices as school life returns to normal.

The Kid’s Multi-Height Sanitising Unit complies with the ‘Essential Measures’ outlined in the recent Government guidance, which include a requirement for ‘robust hand and respiratory hygiene and enhanced cleaning arrangements’.

* Data provided by HeiQ based on testing conducted on other materials. HEIQ, VIROBLOCK and HEIQ VIROBLOCK are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) and properties of HeiQ Materials AG.

** Treated with a biocide to protect it from spoilage. Active ingredient: silver chloride

About Ultima Displays

Founded in 1999, Ultima Displays provides visual communication products and print services including lightbox solutions, POS signage, modular solutions, outdoor displays and flags, backwalls, counters, lighting, roller and tension banners. Its printing capabilities covers dye-sublimation and UV work for its 3000 customers and dealers.

With companies across Europe, Ultima Displays can provide support and supply that is tailored to local market needs. Ultima Displays currently operates from UK, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Portugal, while also servicing all other EU export markets from the UK, France, Italy, and Poland.

