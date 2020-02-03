CAMBRIDGE, UK – 3 February 2020 UltraSoC today announced it has appointed Ryoden as its technical representatives in Japan to bring its on-chip cybersecurity and embedded analytics architecture to more Japanese electronics manufacturers, particularly those targeting automotive applications. Ryoden will work alongside Intralink, UltraSoC’s existing commercial representative in the country. Ryoden was selected by UltraSoC because of the company’s extensive contacts within the semiconductor industry as well as its presence throughout strategically important locations across Japan.

Ryoden will be helping to secure and support customers for UltraSoC’s on-chip monitoring and analytics technology, which is already deployed by technology leaders including Huawei, Seagate, Intel and Microchip. Japan is a growing and important market for UltraSoC, particularly in terms of future automotive opportunities. UltraSoC was recently selected by DENSO’s NSITEXE Inc., for performance monitoring and to help improve quality and reliability of future automotive designs.

Over 70 years old and with over 2,000 partners in Japan, Ryoden has a long and successful track record in the country as well as other parts of Asia. With more than 30 offices across all areas of Japan, Ryoden supports its principals and their customers in sectors including automotive, industrial and building control, energy and sensor technologies, where UltraSoC intelligent on-chip analytics can deliver benefits in terms of performance, reliability, or safety and cybersecurity.

Lisa Yang, VP, Asia Pacific at UltraSoC, commented: “We are excited about the opportunities ahead for us in Japan and Ryoden presented us with a strong experienced engineering resource combined with an unparalleled presence in the Japanese market - close to all of our current and target customers.”

Kazuhide Ichiki, General Manager Device System of Ryoden, added, “UltraSoC’s semiconductor IP is unique in its ability to provide development and in-life benefits to chip makers and system developers. Given the importance of predictable quality and reliability and our country’s focus on safety and security, we expect UltraSoC’s architecture to be embedded into a growing number of Japanese designs in the coming years. We look forward to supporting the roll out of UltraSoC technology across Japan and working with the UltraSoC global team.”

UltraSoC’s embedded analytics technology provides an infrastructure capable of monitoring and reporting from inside a chip, without interfering with its operation. Because the technology is hardware based, it operates at much higher speeds than conventional approaches and provides a much more accurate view of on-chip events. This embedded architecture can help to identify, trace and even prevent malicious attacks. UltraSoC therefore provides designers with a powerful tool to improve performance, safety, security and reliability, during both development and even benefitting the OEM, once the final product is in-field.

