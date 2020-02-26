Embedded Computing Best in Show Security Award at embedded world 2020

EMBEDDED WORLD, NUREMBERG, GERMANY; CAMBRIDGE, UK – 26 February 2020 UltraSoC has been presented with a Best in Show award in the category of Security products, by Embedded Computing, at embedded world 2020 which is taking place this week in Nuremberg, Germany. The Best in Show Security award was presented specifically for UltraSoC’s Bus Sentinel hardware-based cybersecurity product, due to its ability to protect a range of consumer devices by monitoring, detecting and preventing attacks spreading.

UltraSoC wins security award

Following the launch of Bus Sentinel, UltraSoC this week also launched its second cybersecurity hardware product at embedded world 2020 - the CAN Sentinel. Targeted specifically at improving cybersecurity for the automotive industry, CAN Sentinel brings a much needed layer of security to the CAN bus used in all modern vehicles. As with the Bus Sentinel, the CAN Sentinel monitors transactions across the bus to identify suspicious activity, preventing malicious messages and silencing attacks. UltraSoC’s cybersecurity hardware IP products combine with the company’s secure embedded analytics architecture to provide a complete holistic embedded security solution.

The automotive industry is increasingly aware of the need to build on functional safety standards (ISO26262) to address the growing cybersecurity risks, and is developing the new cybersecurity standard ISO21434.

On receiving the award, Andy Gothard, Director of Marketing at UltraSoC, commented: “We’re delighted that the security capabilities of our embedded analytics architecture has been recognized at embedded world 2020 with the Embedded Computing Best in Show Security award. We are committed to delivering powerful embedded insights to our customers and technology partners to speed design, and improve the performance, reliability, functional safety and cybersecurity of any product - from fab to field. The automotive industry, in particular, is realizing there is no safety without security.”

About UltraSoC

UltraSoC is a pioneering developer of analytics and monitoring technology at the heart of the systems-on-chip (SoCs) that power today’s electronic products. The company’s embedded analytics technology allows product designers to add advanced cybersecurity, functional safety and performance tuning features; and it helps resolve critical issues such as increasing system complexity and ever-decreasing time-to-market. UltraSoC’s technology is delivered as semiconductor IP and software to customers in the consumer electronics, computing and communications industries. For more information visit www.ultrasoc.com.

Contacts

Andy Gothard

andy.gothard@ultrasoc.com

+44 7768 082 044

David Marsden

david.marsden@ultrasoc.com

+44 7968 407 739

Twitter: @ultrasoc