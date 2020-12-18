Upgrading internet speeds for Openreach will create 250 jobs

Warwick, U.K, 18 December 2020 – Homes and businesses across the country are to benefit from accelerated roll out of ultrafast broadband services, as new fibre connections begin to be installed from January next year. UK critical infrastructure firm Telent will be installing the ultrafast, ultrareliable ‘full fibre’ connections on behalf of Openreach and is looking for an array of reliable and dedicated people to help build this new network.

Installing broadband networks requires a range of different skills and several new roles are being created. There are currently roles available for telecoms engineers, project and delivery managers and field surveyors with training available for anyone looking to join one of the UK’s fastest growing companies in a dynamic and rewarding industry.

“Telent is very proud of the role we continue to play in rapidly increasing the number of homes and businesses across the UK which are connected to full fibre, gigabit broadband,” said Telent CEO Jo Gretton. “But, as the latest Connected Nations report from Ofcom clearly illustrates, there is still more to do if we are to keep up with the ever-increasing demands from our data-hungry households. We are committed to supporting the roll out of full fibre networks across the UK and are actively recruiting more staff and creating retraining opportunities up and down the country as we build the critical communications infrastructure of the future”, she continued.

Telent’s Infrastructure Services Managing Director, Ric Welsby, said: “We are delighted to be bringing ultrafast fibre broadband to large parts of the UK. The pandemic has demonstrated the critical nature of fast and reliable broadband and Telent is extremely proud to be playing a part in the roll out of this important national infrastructure.”

“Over the next few years improved broadband services will be delivered to millions of homes and businesses across the UK – you can be part of the team making it happen with Telent. We’re an independent, profitable, thriving business with a promising future. Training is available for anyone not from a telecoms background and looking towards a new career with a leading company in one of the UK’s fastest growing industries. Plus, our commitment to training and career development has recently been recognised with the award of Silver accreditation by ‘Investors in People’”, Mr Welsby continued.

To find out more about the opportunities available for playing your part in improving the nation’s critical communications infrastructure, please visit: www.telent.com/work-with-us/tis or contact careers@telent.com or call 01926 693 085.

- ENDS -

About Telent

Telent is a leading technology company and specialist in the design, build, support and management of the UK’s critical digital infrastructure, drawing on decades of experience in mission critical communications and technology. We enable organisations to create, improve and operate the ICT and communication networks that their businesses and operations depend on.

Telent are at the heart of many of the UK’s and Ireland’s best-known organisations, with a strong focus on key areas including transport, emergency services, network providers and the public sector. Our expertise, accreditations and knowledge make us a trusted partner for organisations at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Clients include Transport for London, Highways England, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Virgin Media, Network Rail, Openreach, Merseyside Fire and Rescue and Hinkley Point C.

Twitter: @telent_UK

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/telent

Media Contact

Proactive PR

Tel: +44 (0) 7824 152 086

Email: telent@proactive-pr.com