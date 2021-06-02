Contractor Management Specialists Orange Genie Group are bringing the security of employment, the flexibility of contracting and the benefits of a large employer to the UK’s HGV and delivery drivers with the launch of their specialist umbrella company brand, Orange Genie Logistics.

Orange Genie Logistics will offer the group’s trademark blend of simple, compliant solutions, world-class expertise and unique employee benefits to a sector very much in need of high-quality umbrella company employment.

Orange Genie Logistics

Dan Moss, Orange Genie Group Sales and Marketing Director said, “Following private-sector IR35 reform, a great many professional drivers are looking for umbrella companies for the first time. These drivers need simple, reliable support and no-nonsense advice from an employer they can trust to look after them and not put them at risk. We’re very excited at this opportunity to offer them just that.”

As employees of Orange Genie Logistics, drivers will be fully employed and will have a single, continuous period of employment across all assignments. They will receive all the rights, benefits and protections of employment as well as a host of additional benefits designed to make a real difference to their lives and proven to improve engagement and retention for Orange Genie’s agency partners.

