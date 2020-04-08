Solution can be deployed quickly and provides scalable, highly-secure access to organisations of any size, regardless of user location, while as-a-Service capability provides agility, cost-effectiveness and convenience

LONDON, U.K., April 8, 2020 – Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the general availability of Unisys Always-On Access™ (AOA), powered by Stealth™, its award-winning Unisys Stealth® security software that provides unmatched protection to users working remotely from home or from alternative facilities. Unisys AOA™ is very quick to deploy, enables remote work and continuous communications, and can be scaled to support secure access for users at organisations of any size.

Many businesses have relied on perimeter-based, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in order to provide remote access for a fraction of their workforce. As people increasingly work from home, businesses are challenged by VPNs that do not easily scale and can create a bottleneck that limit remote working for a majority of employees. Additionally, a hacker that compromises a traditional VPN gateway may then be able to move laterally inside the private network, putting large swaths of company data at risk.

Unisys AOA quickly simplifies and improves network security even in hybrid/complex IT environments by dramatically reducing the traditional VPN attack surface and limiting access to only the applications needed, instead of access to the network. Stealth delivers identity-based microsegmentation by creating cryptographic communities of interest that separate trusted systems, users and data from the untrusted. Stealth employs hyper-secure encrypted IPsec tunnels to protect data from end-to-end – wherever users are in the world via any connection.

“There has been a massive shift in the workforce in recent weeks as people around the world are being asked to work from home, which can pose challenges to global operations and create unintended security risks,” said Vishal Gupta, chief technology officer and senior vice president of Products and Platforms, Unisys. “Employees today need secure remote access to vital data and applications to perform their work. Our Stealth security software delivers the speed, convenience, end-to-end secure access and scalability that businesses require to meet their customers’ and employees’ needs without missing a step.”

Unisys AOA can be delivered via Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) from a private or public cloud or as an on-premise solution. The SaaS capability offers a simplified, cost effective and customisable way for a business to pay for what it needs, while the subscription-based pricing model allows customers to scale up or down, as needed, to eliminate the risk of stranded costs should those needs change. And because Stealth is software-based, no bulky appliances are required.

Stealth brings clients “always-on” security and resilience, stopping even sponsored, sophisticated cyberattacks in their tracks. Stealth establishes a software-defined perimeter that serves as the backbone for a Zero Trust security strategy by overlaying the entire computing environment with one holistic, consistent, and unwavering set of security policies – encompassing desktops, servers, cloud, mobile, containers, Kubernetes and IoT.

Should an attacker get inside, Stealth prevents data exfiltration so that the breach is a minor hiccup – not a major headline. And because Stealth can be implemented with no impact on an organisation’s existing infrastructure, it helps businesses avoid the cost and disruption of “rip and replace” efforts, permitting them to continue to use their current security tools while strengthening their security posture.

Stealth also includes Dynamic Isolation™ capabilities which quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise and effectively reduces attack surfaces by encrypting all communication between Stealth-protected assets and cloaking the assets from unauthorised users.

