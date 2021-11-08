Melbourne — November 8 2021 — PebblePad has today announced a five-year partnership with the University of Melbourne to provide its industry leading Learning Journey Platform.

The prestigious institution has chosen PebblePad to support its student-centred, experiential learning initiatives in a range of diverse settings, both on and off campus. This will enable learners to plan, record, reflect on, make sense of, and curate evidence of their learning across an entire degree.

PebblePad’s intuitive, easy to use platform was selected as part of a competitive product evaluation process. PebblePad is more than just an eportfolio. While traditional portfolio-like platforms tend to focus on output and showcasing achievement, PebblePad does this as well as enabling learners to plan, record, reflect on, make sense of, and curate evidence of their learning from induction through to graduation and beyond. Student-centered, experiential learning initiatives are notoriously difficult to support and assess, especially at scale, and PebblePad offers flexibility and versatility to help universities stay closely connected to students throughout their unique learning journeys.

The University of Melbourne joins a rapidly expanding customer roster, which includes Deakin University and RMIT University, and this announcement is the latest in what has been an unprecedented year of growth for PebblePad. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, universities are increasingly looking for technology to help them combine online delivery with in-person lessons – recognising that this approach makes education more accessible to more people, and fuels the skills needed for employability.

Commenting on the news, Alison Poot, PebblePad Regional Director (Australasia) says: “We are truly delighted to have entered into this five-year partnership with the University of Melbourne, Australia’s leading university. We look forward to working closely with Teaching and Learning teams at the university to explore how PebblePad can value add to the distinctive Melbourne Curriculum, to develop world class graduates.”

About PebblePad

Founded in 2004, PebblePad is an award-winning Learning Journey Platform, designed to help learners, wherever they are learning (at study, work or play), develop, shape, and share their unique skills and attributes in an ever more competitive world. It’s why PebblePad is fast becoming an integral part of Higher Education institutions’ digital ecosystems across the globe.

For interview please contact:

Jodie Young, Assistant Head of Communications: jodie@pebblepad.com.au