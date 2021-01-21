New CBO brings 20 years of international results-driven experience to leadership team as company expands and engages new markets

London, January 21, 2021 – Leading international mobile technology company, Upstream, has appointed Fernando Bortman as its new Chief Business Officer. He will be responsible for driving Upstream’s global revenue growth and business acceleration as it expands into new territories and markets.

Fernando Bortman, Chief Business Officer

Upstream, committed to helping telcos and other enterprises in emerging markets transition to digital with innovative customer engagement and acquisition solutions, is set to double its revenue and profitability and further grow its team over the next three years.

Prior to his new role at Upstream, Bortman served as VP Sales and General Manager Americas, for cyber intelligence solutions company, Verint, where his leadership helped secure 40 percent revenue growth in less than two years.

Upstream CEO, Dimitris Maniatis, said of the new appointment: “We’re delighted to welcome Fernando to his new role as CBO. He brings a wealth of international experience with him, and we’ve no doubt that his talents for nurturing teams and increasing revenue will be invaluable as Upstream continues to become the go-to digital monetization partner for mobile operators and enterprises in emerging markets.”

Before joining Verint, Bortman was General Manager for the Caribbean and Latin America, Europe and CEE for Celltick Technologies, a mass-market mobile solutions company. There, he headed up three P&L units and directed a successful team of 30 professionals. He also steered activities with America Movil, and developed and oversaw sales channels to expand distribution. Throughout his career, Bortman has excelled in leading large multidisciplinary teams, from sales and presales to account management, customer support, quality assurance and monetization, to new heights of performance.

He holds a Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) in Computer Science from the Ruppin Academic Institute in Israel and he has also received several awards and accolades throughout his career.

Fernando Bortman commented: “Upstream has an amazing track record in performance marketing and digital monetization across emerging markets. The opportunity for accelerated growth and new partnerships as the company continues to provide excellent value and connectivity for its customers cannot be overstated. I look forward to playing a key role in seizing those opportunities in 2021 and beyond.”

