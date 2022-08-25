Mobile marketing campaigns powered by Grow platform achieve 16x Return on Investment (ROI) for Brazilian healthy snacks company

Sao Paulo, August 25th, 2022 – Upstream, the global specialist in mobile marketing has been selected by Brazilian healthy snack food provider Flormel to increase their online sales and reduce cart abandonment rates. Utilizing Upstream’s Grow platform, Flormel has already seen its sales grow 8% and achieve a 16x Return on Investment (ROI) in just 1.5 months.

Upstream contribute to Flormel's total sales by 8%

Having identified the need to expand its customer base, Flormel engaged Upstream and its Grow platform to increase the reach of its mobile marketing campaigns. Within just six weeks, Upstream’s online campaigns delivered a 7.2% conversion rate and secured consent from a large proportion of Flormel’s customer base for mobile marketing messages. As a result, Flormel’s mobile marketing database grew by 135%, greatly increasing the brand’s reach to retarget its customers. Following the development of a new mobile customer database, Upstream delivered highly targeted and engaging pop-up and SMS marketing campaigns, that contributed to an 8% increase in Flormel’s sales.

“It’s amazing to be part of our customer’s growth and accelerate their e-commerce sales. We developed Grow to support our partners’ commercial strategies and provide a better customer experience (CX). In a short time, we have achieved incredible outcomes and the trend is for the numbers to only go up from here,” said Patrick Marquart, Upstream’s Head of Enterprise Sales.

Working alongside Flormel’s sales and marketing team, Upstream has also reduced shopping cart abandonment rates. With nearly three-quarters (69.82%) of online shopping carts abandoned at checkout, Upstream has leveraged its expertise in mobile marketing to re-engage customers and further drive Flormel’s sales conversions.

“It is very common for online customers to visit a website, add products of interest in their cart and, for some reason, not finish the purchase. We engaged Upstream and their marketing automation platform, Grow, and began sending automated notifications to our customers to encourage their return to the store and to conclude the transaction,” commented Carlos Maciel, Digital Channels Manager. “The results prove that mobile marketing is the way to go”.

A mobile marketing platform that gets results

Powering Upstream’s support of Flormel is Grow, Upstream’s mobile marketing automation platform that allows advertisers to target users via multichannel campaigns, through channels such as SMS, Rich Communication Services (RCS), push-up notifications and social media. Grow combines the power of multiple features into one solution including, content creation, campaign automation, data analytics, audience insights, ad fraud prevention and channel management capacity.

The platform ensures the best customer experience and journey by customizing interactions accordingly to a user’s personality and needs and enabling brands to execute highly efficient and effective marketing campaigns. As a result, Grow has proven to provide three times more conversions and double consumer engagement when compared to traditional digital campaigns.

###

About Upstream

Upstream is a leading technology company in the field of mobile marketing in the most important emerging markets in the world. Its mobile marketing automation platform, Grow, unique in its kind, combines innovations in marketing automation and data, security from online advertising fraud, and multi-channel digital communication aimed at creating personalized experiences for end consumers. With more than 4,000 successful mobile marketing campaigns, the Upstream team helps its customers, leading brands around the world, communicate more effectively with their customers, increase digital sales and boost their revenue. Upstream solutions are aimed at 1.2 billion consumers in more than 45 countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

About Flormel

Flormel has 35 years of experience in the sweet and healthy food market. With products available to buy at more than 80,000 locations across Brazil, the company provides consumers with healthy food that also has a lot of flavor. Since 1987, Flormel has brought several firsts and innovations to the market. These include, bringing consumers the first zero sugar paçoca, the first zero hazelnut cream and being the first brand to sweeten its sweets naturally with thaumatin. It is also the first company in Brazil to develop a peanut bar with caramel and zero sugar chocolate. Flormel provides over 40 different options of sweets, desserts and snacks to share and enjoy, including the zero bonbon and the best-selling dulce de leche in Brazil. Its revenue in 2021 exceeded projections and reached a historic milestone of 78 million reais. The company’s focus on digital operations began in mid-2019 and today it already represents almost 10% of the company's total revenue.

For more information please contact:

James Thorniley

Mixology PR

Ε: james@mixologypr.com

P: +44 20 8189 7749