Upstream’s Chief Operating Officer takes on extended CCO duties as part of a newly expanded role as pioneering mobile marketing platform gains momentum

London, November 03, 2021 – Mobile marketing automation leader Upstream has appointed George Kalyvas as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Kalyvas – currently Chief Operating Officer and a 12-year veteran at the company – takes on an extended role to ensure seamless to market leadership and execution.

George Kalyvas

Upstream announced the new appointment as part of a plan to strengthen its team to support a period of accelerated growth. Verticals, customers, revenue and profitability at the company are forecast to grow significantly over the coming years as the company’s innovative customer engagement and acquisition solutions – under its recently launched ‘Grow’ mobile marketing platform – are rapidly adopted by mobile network operators (MNOs) and other enterprises in some of the world’s most promising markets.

Kalyvas has been instrumental in driving Upstream’s success during his 12-year tenure at the firm. Since 2019 he has led operations across commercial, technical and performance marketing functions globally as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this role, he served as Senior Vice President and oversaw commercial and technical operations, first in Africa, and later on a global basis. Kalyvas previously served at Siemens, before joining Upstream in 2009. He holds a first degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens and an MSc in Management from Bayes Business School, City, University of London.

Upstream CEO, Dimitris Maniatis, said of the new appointment: “George is an Upstreamer through and through. I can’t think of anybody more capable to assume the role of CCO and continue making market inroads with our new mobile marketing platform. The new role will encompass George’s current duties as COO, positioning him right where he needs to be in order to lead operations and engagement with our customers.”

George Kalyvas commented: “This is a hugely exciting time to be taking on fresh challenges at Upstream as we reimagine mobile marketing built around our new Grow platform – and I look forward to driving future commercial growth over the coming years. I want to thank Dimitris and the management team for their renewed faith in me as well as our performance and commercial front-liners whose work makes it all possible.”

The new CCO role will absorb the responsibilities of departing Chief Business Officer, Fernando Bortman, that will be leaving Upstream to pursue new activities. On behalf of the management team, Dimitris Maniatis, thanked Fernando for his services during a year of transformation for the mobile marketing platform and wished him luck in his future endeavors.

About Upstream

Upstream is a leading technology company in the field of mobile marketing in the most important emerging markets in the world. Its mobile marketing automation platform, Grow, unique in its kind, combines innovations in the field of marketing automation and data, security from online advertising fraud, and multi-channel digital communication aimed at creating personalized experiences for end consumers. With more than 4,000 successful mobile marketing campaigns, the Upstream team helps its customers, leading brands around the world, communicate more effectively with their customers, increase digital sales and boost their revenue. Upstream solutions are aimed at 1.2 billion consumers in more than 45 countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

