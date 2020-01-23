New CCO brings international commercial, marketing and strategic experience to the company’s leadership team

London, January 23rd, 2020 - Leading mobile technology company, Upstream, has appointed Raul Martinez as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Based in London, Martinez will be responsible for driving Upstream’s revenue growth and business acceleration across existing and new markets.

Raul Martinez

Previously Raul spent more than eight years with the Millicom Group leading commercial, marketing and strategic functions for the Group’s Mobile and Mobile Money Divisions in Latin America and Africa.

Welcoming the appointment, Upstream CEO Dimitris Maniatis said: “Raul brings a wealth of international commercial, marketing and strategic business development experience to Upstream. I am confident he will drive business growth, fostering the talent within our existing teams and advancing the continued expansion of our worldwide business as Upstream is becoming the go-to digital monetization partner for mobile operators.”

Prior to his leadership positions at Millicom, Raul was responsible for Revenue Management and Pricing at one of Latin America’s leading Airlines, where he also held a number of commercial and strategic business roles after completing his Business & Economics degree at ESEN in El Salvador. He also holds a Sloan Master’s degree at the London Business School.

“I am excited to be joining Upstream, a like-minded, very talented team that is making inroads in mobile technology,” said Martinez. “I am looking forward to leading the company’s commercial division and continuing to build on the company’s successes. Together we have plans to up the value we offer to our international mobile operator customers through our pioneering technology stack as we further expand our business.”

