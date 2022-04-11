Visit Upstream’s booth no. 12 at VTEX DAY 2022 to find out how marketing automation via combined on-site campaigns & triggered messaging can turn website visitors into customers and drive sales

How a world-famous jewellery brand secured 10.5% of ‘abandoned cart’ revenues, achieving an 18x ROI on their respective marketing spend

São Paulo, Athens, April 11, 2022 – Mobile marketing expert Upstream will be showcasing its award-winning marketing automation solutions, that help hundreds of companies engage their online audiences, increase their e-shop customers, and drive their revenues, at VTEX DAY, the São Paulo Expo in Brazil taking place on April 12-13. With over 22,000 visitors and 190 industry luminaries speaking, VTEX DAY is Latin America’s largest event for digital transformation. Event visitors can meet up with Upstream at booth no. 12 and discover how the company’s marketing automation solutions combining on-site campaigns and triggered messaging mobile can turn anonymous website visitors into customers and boost sales.

VTEX DAY 2022

Upstream’s unique solution combines mobile technology with marketing expertise that can build an e-commerce businesses’ opt-in customer base by collecting 35% of the e-shop visitors’ phone numbers over a 6-month period, as well as address one of the biggest issues in e-commerce - cart abandonment, when a customer leaves the buying journey at the last step.

Patrick Marquart, Head of Enterprise Sales Brazil at Upstream, says: “Our recent data shows that using SMS for cart recovery can increase sales by 70% versus e-mail. Overall, all the campaigns we run are proof that retargeting a consumer who has already interacted with your brand, via their mobile, multiplies your online sales efficiency. We are very excited to be here, meet up with retailers, their CMOs and sales experts from all industries and share our know-how, strategies and solutions that can help marketers in Brazil increase their marketing opt-in bases, boost sales and address the perennial problem of abandoned carts.”

Upstream’s technology has already been deployed by one of the world’s largest jewellery brands and achieved outstanding results. Using Upstream’s on-site campaigning tool, the jewellery retailer was able to capture visitors' phone numbers at various steps of the customer journey. In this way, they were able to trigger automated messages including SMS, delivered directly to the users' mobile devices to get them to complete their purchases. The campaign achieved a remarkable 18x Return on Investment (ROI) and recovered 10.5% of revenues that would otherwise have been lost. The win-back strategy included two abandoned cart reminders, with personalized retargeting messages.

With offices in both São Paulo and Rio, Upstream has had a steady presence in Brazil since 2008 delivering on mobile marketing objectives alongside all of the country’s major mobile operators and lately also brands and other institutions (education, banks, federal sector).

For nearly ten years, VTEX DAY has brought together retailers, marketers, and brands to share their experiences from their digital journeys and discuss the problems they face. Attendees learn about the latest solutions to address the challenges impacting the industry to accelerate their digital transformation. This year’s keynote will be delivered by Sir Lewis Hamilton.

-ENDS-

About Upstream

Upstream is a leading technology company in the field of mobile marketing in the most important emerging markets in the world. Its mobile marketing automation platform, Grow, unique in its kind, combines innovations in the field of marketing automation and data, security from online advertising fraud, and multi-channel digital communication aimed at creating personalized experiences for end consumers. With more than 4,000 successful mobile marketing campaigns, the Upstream team helps its customers, leading brands around the world, communicate more effectively with their customers, increase digital sales and boost their revenue. Upstream solutions are aimed at 1.2 billion consumers in more than 45 countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

For more information please contact:

Chevaan Seresinhe

Sonus PR for Upstream

E: upstream@sonuspr.com

P: +44 20 3751 0330

Sofia Marinou

Upstream Corporate Communications

Ε: sofia.marinou@upstreamsystems.com

corp.comms@upstreamsystems.com

P: +30210 6618532 +30210 6618507