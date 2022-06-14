Certification enables interchangeability and interoperability between products made by diverse range of manufacturers – lowering costs and accelerating time to market

London, UK Tuesday 14th June 2022 Urban Control, the leading smart city solutions provider, today announced that its Urban Node 324 Cellular IoT LED streetlight luminaire controller has become the world’s first NB-IoT and LTE-M lighting controller to receive D4i certification from the DALI Alliance. D4i is an industry-wide standard that enables smart, connected luminaries.

Urban Control logo

By taking care of control and power requirements, D4i makes it easier to mount sensors and communication devices on luminaires. In addition, intelligent D4i LED drivers inside luminaires have the capability to store and report a wide range of luminaire, energy and diagnostics data in a standardised format.

Urban Node 324 Cellular controllers deliver all the benefits of smart city LED street lighting, including the ability to precisely control brightness and thus energy consumption and costs depending on actual local conditions; dynamically responding to sudden changes in pedestrian numbers or road traffic volumes; monitoring energy consumption in real-time; and identifying and even pre-empting faults and to be fixed of checked by maintenance crews – further reducing operating costs and unnecessary maintenance via environmentally-polluting, service-van inspections.

Smart D4i-certified luminaires and controllers are ideal platforms for the IoT, capable of gathering information from on-board sensors, and providing data for performance monitoring, asset management, predictive maintenance, and many other tasks. Communication and data exchange with an external network can take place via control devices with wireless communication capabilities.

“Interoperable, future-proof connected lighting provides a bedrock of common standards connectivity upon which smart city technologies can be built, realising a long-held ambition of cities and communities around the world,” said Miguel Lira, Innovation and Development Director at Urban Control. “We are delighted to receive D4i certification for our ground-breaking cellular lighting controller, which has already attracted attention from across the industry for its innovative Plug-and-Play capabilities and flexible deployment profile.”

“The D4i certification program enables smart city decision makers to combine the long-lasting nature of a city’s lighting infrastructure with the rapid changes in digital communication and sensor technology," said Paul Drosihn, General Manager of the DALI Alliance. “Products such as Urban Control’s Node 324 Cellular represent a new breed of interoperable lighting controllers which are quick and easy to deploy and future-proofed from activation.”

Ends

About Urban Control

Urban Control provides solutions to make infrastructure assets intelligent. That means streetlights that sense their environment and adapt to citizen’s needs, rail stations that guide people safely to their destination, and sensors that monitor the safety and condition of highway assets. Urban control does all this with a portfolio of solutions built on proven future-proofed technologies. The company is part of the DW Windsor Group, a leading British lighting manufacturer and innovator that was recently acquired by Luceco PLC.

www.urban-control.com

About The DALI Alliance

The DALI Alliance (also known as the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance or DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that drives the growth of lighting-control solutions based on internationally standardized Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. The organization operates the DALI-2 and D4i certification programs to boost levels of cross-vendor interoperability. As lighting continues to evolve and converge with the IoT, the DALI Alliance is also driving the standardization of wireless and IP-based connectivity solutions. For more information, visit www.dali-alliance.org.

Media Contact

Richard Howson

Temono for Urban Control

richard@temono.com

+44 (0) 7833 693 862