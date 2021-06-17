Boston, USA, June 17, 2021 – If US operators are to reap the rewards of 5G, they must adopt solutions that enable the deployment of networks using under-utilized frequency spectrum bands, Paul Wright, VP of Sales and Customer Operations at Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG), said today.

Over the next five years, it is expected 5G networks will cover one-third of the world’s population with the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market predicted to grow to over $46,366 million globally by 2026. Wright explained that as part of this growth, North America holds several exciting opportunities for operators, representing 51 percent of the overall 5G market.

Paul Wright

“The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) recent move to open up CBRS, C-Band and 24-27GHz across the US has put more spectrum than ever into the hands of operators, ready for the deployment of next-generation networks. This presents a huge opportunity, which service providers are already looking to take advantage of,” said Wright. “However, to capitalize on this and meet the ever-increasing demand for fast, high bandwidth connectivity, due to the proliferation of IoT and digital transformation of business, operators must have access to high performance, cost-effective platforms.”

Currently, competition for the provision of urban services is high, with mobile network assets now a popular choice for connecting homes. However, this is causing a real issue with capacity due to a fluctuating mobile base and the challenges of covering fixed connectivity, Wright added. As a result, it has become harder for service providers to achieve a return on investment and recoup the thousands of dollars they have spent on acquiring licenses.

Wright highlighted that there is also a real need to reduce the price of Customer Premises Equipment to below $350 to meet consumer demand. With 80 percent of all mobile traffic generated indoors, it is also important to have a product or service that can provide excellent indoor coverage. Additionally, the spectrum between 24-27 GHz does consist of significant propagation challenges, however there are now new innovations, such as beam steering antennas, which will prove key to unlocking this spectrum.

“With more than 20 years’ experience, CBNG has developed its leading range of mmWave VectaStar platforms in response to industry demands. With key strategic relationships with operators and service providers within the US market, CBNG has ensured its solution and software services are field proven to provide a way of deploying networks efficiently with high performance and profit in mind,” concluded Wright. “By utilizing the services of CBNG, operators can ensure they can take advantage of the new opportunities 5G FWA offers within the US, from 24GHz to 47GHz, with an increased return on investment.”

For more information about Cambridge Broadband Networks Group, please visit www.cbnl.com.

About Cambridge Broadband Networks Group

Since its inception in the year 2000, Cambridge Broadband Networks has revolutionised the use of microwave and millimetre wave spectrum to deliver high-speed, point-to-multipoint networks in the wide area. The company’s proprietary and ground-breaking technologies made it possible to move beyond simple point-to-point links in the high frequency bands. The arrival of point-to-multipoint in these bands transformed the business case and made it financially viable for services providers to deploy solutions. CBN went through a restructuring process earlier in 2020 and is now re-emerging as CBNG; a new company started from a management buyout taking forward the original CBNL brand, IP, customer base and products.