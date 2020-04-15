VXL is helping organisations shift rapidly to homeworking, by offering a low-cost, 6-month licence for software which easily converts current desktops and laptops – including home PCs – into secure corporate endpoints.

The rapid and unexpected shift to homeworking has been a challenge for many organisations. Although employees can work from home, often it’s by using unmanaged home computers – creating all kinds of security issues.

Secure home working solutions

VXL Software has announced that it can help organisations, via a new 6-month licence which enables organisations to adapt rapidly, helping them to get through this unprecedented upheaval.

Using one of VXL Software’s two homeworking solutions – one for virtualised Windows environments and one for virtualised Linux environments – organisations can instantly convert a home PC into a totally secure corporate endpoint. The user can access corporate data and applications, but that access is securely ringfenced.

Frank Noon, VP Worldwide Sales at VXL Software, says that, “Simplicity is key. Our Fusion SecureDesktop Windows solution runs as an application, while our CloudDesktop On the Go Linux solution boots from a USB drive. In either case, the host device is totally untouched – and for the duration of the session, people work as they would normally via a secure, managed connection. When they quit, they are returned to their home PC. There’s no data crossover.”

Recognising the need for organisations to adopt what may be a temporary change, VXL Software has created a special 6-month licence for just $15 USD per device. “It’s the full product,” says Noon, “and includes support. It’s designed to last for the duration of the lockdown, but it can be upgraded without price penalty should customers wish.

“It’s not an understatement to say that these are challenging times,” concludes Noon, “but technology does enable many organisations to keep going. Companies such as VXL Software are at the forefront of enabling a shift to a new way of working that, for many, will be the norm for quite a while.”

Like many organisations, VXL Software has shifted to homeworking. “We’re pleased to say that VXL Software is operating almost as normal,” concludes Noon. “We’re helping customers via telephone, video calls and e-mail. Likewise, product support is fully operational.”

-ends-

About VXL

VXL is a global leader in both the supply of thin clients and the creation of software including homeworking, unified endpoint management, digital signage, and PC desktop repurposing. VXL Software’s commitment to quality and competitiveness enables the company to provide solutions which do not just reset the benchmark within that product category, they also deliver unprecedented value for money.

VXL’s corporate HQ, and software development team, are in Mumbai, India, with the Americas group headquarters based in Houston, Texas, and the European HQ in Manchester, UK. Dedicated sales and support offices are based in key strategic markets - including Germany, France, UAE, and Singapore.

For further information, please contact: ian.cope@vxl.net Tel: +44 (0) 161 775 4755 or visit: www.vxl.net (Thin Clients) or www.vxlsoftware.com (SecureDesktop, CloudDesktop, Fusion UEM, and Illumineye Digital Signage).