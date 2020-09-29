Manchester, UK - VXL announce a new distribution agreement with leading French IT distributor, Feeder, to supply its full range of thin and zero clients, homeworking solutions and unified endpoint management software.

Founded in 1983, Feeder has established itself as one of France’s leading value-added IT distributors with an extensive track record in medical and industrial sectors specialising in graphic/video/print, PC displays, mobility PCs/tablets, components/peripherals and network security hardware and software solutions.

Pascale Allen, Feeder Co-President and owner

This new agreement sees Feeder further expand its existing product portfolio with the introduction of VXL’s comprehensive range of thin and zero clients, homeworking solutions including Fusion Secure Desktop and CloudDesktop On the Go, and its leading Fusion UEM, unified endpoint management.

“We’re excited to team-up with one of France’s most established value-added IT distributors and broaden our reach throughout the French reseller channel,” said Frank Noon, VXL VP Worldwide Sales. “With its expansive relationship network, Feeder is the leading go-to distributor in France for cloud and virtualisation solutions, making them the perfect partner to meet the growing demand for VXL’s thin client and software-related products.”

Feeder customers will now have access to the widest choice of thin and zero clients featuring both Windows 10 IoT enterprise and Gio6 Linux operating systems. Available with a three-year warranty as standard, all VXL desktops support the latest industry protocols including Citrix HDX, VMware Horizon View, Microsoft RDP and Teradici PCoIP.

For organisations looking for a homeworking solution for their employees, Feeder will be offering VXL’s new Fusion SecureDesktop and CloudDesktop on the Go software. Designed to easily convert any office or home PC / laptop into a Windows or Linux virtualised environment respectively, VXL’s homeworking software provides fast and secure access to company apps and data with no compromise to the host PC.

As to endpoint management solutions, Feeder will also incorporate VXL’s Fusion UEM software with its the ability to manage both mobile (smartphones, tablets, PDAs, data scanners) and desktop PCs and laptops. Devices running Android, Windows 7 and 10 Professional, Windows Embedded 7, 8 and 10 IoT, Windows Mobile, Windows POS, iOS and MacOS operating systems can be all be efficiently managed from a single dashboard console.

Pascale Allen, Feeder’s Co-President and owner, commented, “VXL’s pricing, product performance and pedigree make them a highly-competitive and trusted brand. Their new thin client and software solutions not only represent a significant enhancement to our existing product offering but also underline our commitment to add more value to our channel partners going forward."

About VXL

VXL is a global leader in both the supply of thin clients and the creation of software for homeworking solutions, unified endpoint management, PC desktop repurposing and digital signage. VXL Software’s commitment to quality and competitiveness enables the company to provide solutions which do not just reset the benchmark within that product category, they also deliver unprecedented value for money.

VXL’s corporate HQ, and software development team, are in Mumbai, India, with the Americas group headquarters based in Houston, Texas, and the European HQ in Manchester, UK. Dedicated sales and support offices are based in key strategic markets - including Germany, France, Singapore and the UAE.

For more information, please visit: www.vxl.net or www.vxlsoftware.com or email: ian.cope@vxl.net

About Feeder

Founded in 1983, Feeder is a long-established, value-added distributor that provides cutting-edge IT solutions for the demanding medical, industrial and institutional sectors. It provides an extensive product portfolio of hardware and software solutions including graphic/video/print, PC displays, mobility PCs/tablets, components/peripherals and network security including telephony and VOIP.

The Feeder-Group supports its partners in the development, management and implementation of IT projects. Its service and support centre offer personalised services for the installation, integration, administration, training or support of the technologies distributed by Feeder-Group. While its highly certified engineers benefit from extensive pre and post technical and sales experience and thanks to regular manufacturer training, provide its partners with the added value that their customers require.

For more information, please visit: https://www.feeder.fr/ or email: https://www.feeder.fr/contactez-nous