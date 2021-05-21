With many workplaces starting to re-open, and new hybrid office/home working scenarios emerging using company owned PCs, there is understandably a concern for security. VXL Software's Fusion SecureDesktop (FSD) solves this problem by providing a secure and easy to use solution to all location scenarios.

VXL’s Fusion SecureDesktop (FSD) solution - for Windows 7 or 10 IoT virtualised environments - represents an ideal office / work from home solution that is both simple and secure for all employees to stay connected and productive.

Ashish Bhuwania, VP Worldwide Sales & Operations - VXL Software

Ashish Bhuwania, VP of Sales and Operations at VXL Software, commented, “Simplicity is key. Our Fusion SecureDesktop Windows solution runs as an application. The host device OS, hard disk or apps are totally untouched and for the duration of the session, people work as they would normally via a secure, managed connection.”

Providing a configurable, secured kiosk front end that allows the user to use their office Windows PC or laptop to connect to the company VDI systems, FSD is compatible with leading virtualisation connection protocols, including Citrix Workspace, VMware Horizon, and Amazon WorkSpaces (AWS).

Expert management of all FSD enabled endpoints is included and is available via a choice of VXL Software’s Fusion Professional or Fusion UEM management software to provide the necessary endpoint monitoring and control.

FSD is also extremely quick and simple to deploy. Users simply need to install the FSD application, as they would any other. Once installed, it can be launched like any application – providing secure access to your corporate virtualised environment.

“It’s not an understatement to say that these are challenging times,” concludes Bhuwania. Companies such as VXL Software are at the forefront of enabling this shift to a new way of working that, for many, will undoubtedly be the norm going forward” he added.

Fusion SecureDesktop is available now via a perpetual license inclusive of the first-year support.

For more information about VXL’s Fusion SecureDesktop, please visit: https://www.vxlsoftware.com/software/fusion-securedesktop.

About VXL

VXL is a global leader in both the supply of thin clients and the creation of software for hybrid office-home working solutions, unified endpoint management, PC desktop repurposing, load balancing and digital signage. VXL Software’s commitment to quality and competitiveness enables the company to provide solutions which don’t just reset the benchmark within that product category, they also deliver unprecedented value for money.

VXL’s corporate HQ, and software development team, are in Mumbai, India, with the Americas group headquarters based in Houston, Texas, and the European HQ in Manchester, UK. Dedicated sales and support offices are based in key strategic markets - including Germany, France, Singapore and the UAE.

For further information, please visit: www.vxl.net or www.vxlsoftware.com