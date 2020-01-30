Hendrickx focused on accelerating success for channel partners and technology ecosystems partnerships

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 – Vectra AI, the leader in network threat detection and response (NDR), today announced the appointment of seasoned sales executive Willem Hendrickx as Vice President of International Sales to its leadership team. With more than 25 years’ experience in Enterprise technology, Willem brings a strong track record of delivering high-value results and developing strategic business partnerships and will be an integral part of the Vectra team as it continues to expand operations across EMEA and APAC.

Prior to joining Vectra, Willem was the Founder and CEO of GIG Technology, a software company deploying Edge Cloud solutions. He has also served as President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Alcatel-Lucent, Senior Vice President of Europe at Riverbed and had a long tenure at EMC, where he was responsible for its Channel operations.

In his new role, Willem will be responsible for driving direct and channel sales efforts in key global regions and working closely alongside its channel and technology partners to accelerate customer success.

“As the attacker surface and threat landscape continues to expand, enterprises are faced with a daily battle between team resources and staying one step ahead of its adversaries” said Willem Hendrickx, VP International Sales at Vectra. “Combine this with the continued drive towards cloud migration and the building of next-generation security operations centres that are the pinnacle of operational efficiency, enterprises are actively seeking AI-based solutions that can automate many of the manual and time consuming tasks of threat detection and response, whilst reducing the noise of false-positives.”

He continued: “This is where the opportunity lies and what makes my move to Vectra so exciting. To be working alongside such an innovative and driven team, as we support our customer base across the world on the frontline against the attackers by detecting and remediating potential threats, is an exciting prospect and one that can make a real difference.”

The appointment of Willem Hendrickx comes hot on the heels of two recent appointments to Vectra’s leadership team at the end of 2019, with Jodi Sutton joining as vice president of business operations and Jennifer Geisler as chief marketing officer. This followed a successful year of growth for Vectra, including a $100 million investment round that has enabled its rapidly accelerating global market expansion and continued R&D innovation.

“Willem’s extensive experience in the enterprise market and proven success in implementing scalable, global sales and partnership strategies will strengthen our presence and foothold in the European and Asia-Pacific regions.” said Vectra CEO Hitesh Sheth. “We are committed to developing the next-generation of threat detection solutions to enable enterprises to transform their cyber security programs by harnessing the power and automation capabilities of artificial intelligence.”

Vectra provides innovative AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to organisations around the world. The Cognito platform from Vectra applies AI to detect, respond, hunt and investigate hidden cyberthreats that evade traditional security controls and spread inside cloud, data centre and enterprise infrastructures.

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

