Ex-Cliﬀord Chance barrister has built the perfect ﬁrm for claimants.

LONDON – New legal and advisory services firm Velitor Law officially launches in London this week, founded by Seamus Andrew, one of the UK’s leading litigators. The firm’s mission is to build a destination boutique practice for claimants and Seamus, a former barrister, Clifford Chance alumnus and founder of law firm SCA Ontier, wants to deliver a top-quality, conflict-free service to an increasingly discerning, international crowd.

Velitor has been designed to fit in with evolving, post-pandemic models of legal service delivery and the evolving needs of claimants where agility and flexibly count for everything. It is set up to collaborate with leading experts in the disputes universe, from seasoned investigators and reputation specialists to the most significant litigation funders and advisors. As more and more innovations make their way into the courtroom, the firm is committed to making the most of every technological development that might provide even the slightest advantage to its clients.

With law firm launches at a record high, the London market is increasingly being led by top-end, niche practices. Andrew’s vision is a world where the boutique is proven to operate just as effectively as the global elite, and for him, practice focus is the ultimate differentiator.

Andrew comments: “The firm has a singular focus on claimants which gives us a real sense of purpose, backed by a level of experience of handling high-profile cases that is second to none. We think there’s room here to liberate our clients from the complexities of the big commercial cases and cut to the chase. We aim to be the choice for firms who are conflicted because of their size, but need to make sure that their clients are looked after. With us you get the highly-crafted counsel of a boutique. At our heart, we’re interested in enforcing rights, with determination and resilience.”

Andrew also sees Velitor as a refreshingly different attitude to disputes, dismissing might over matter: “This is a market dominated by sabre-rattling. We know that being effective in a dispute is more nuanced. Compelling thinking, rather than brute strength, combined with a good dose of emotional intelligence, can make all the difference. I’ve always felt that litigation isn’t an on/off switch. It’s about all balance.”

As the firm hopes to gain post-pandemic momentum this year, Andrew thinks it will not only attract clients looking for a more intimate and attentive service but also lawyers looking for a more focused platform for their practices.

Seamus Andrew is a commercial litigator specialising in international litigation and arbitration having practised at the English bar, with SCA Ontier, Clifford Chance and Walkers. He is licensed to appear as an advocate in all English courts and has experience at all levels of civil tribunal in the UK, the BVI and the Cayman Islands, and is admitted to practise as a solicitor and a barrister to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the Territory of the Virgin Islands. Seamus has extensive experience of financial services disputes and, in particular, hedge fund disputes, and has provided expert evidence in hedge fund litigation to Federal Courts in the Southern District of Manhattan and in Philadelphia. Seamus also has experience of litigating disputes relating to shipping, intellectual property and trusts, and has spoken extensively at conferences on the subjects of trust litigation and anti-money laundering laws. Seamus is ranked as a Leading Individual for Commercial Litigation in ‘The Legal 500’.