A free, lite, flexible platform for stateful stream processing and streaming analytics with Apache Flink

London, UK, March 31, 2020 — Ververica, founded by the original creators of Apache Flink®, today unveiled Ververica Platform Community Edition, specifically designed to welcome the adoption of stream processing with Apache Flink for everyone. The Community Edition of Ververica Platform is a free edition of the company’s enterprise stream processing platform and presents the easiest way to get started with Apache Flink for every software development and data infrastructure team in the world. Ververica Platform Community Edition encompasses all the knowledge that Ververica has acquired after years of working together with some of the largest and most demanding Apache Flink deployments worldwide.

“With Ververica Platform Community Edition, we have introduced a free-for-production-use, lite platform that encompasses our accumulated knowledge and best practice from years of experience working with some of the largest and most successful data-driven companies in the world,” said Konstantin Knauf, Head of Product, Ververica. “With the Ververica Platform Community Edition, we offer the easiest, fastest and best way to get started with Flink for every developer and data engineer across any organization, no matter its industry or size,” Knauf continued.

The Community Edition of Ververica Platform is a free-for-production and free-for-commercial use tool for development teams at any stage of stream processing adoption: it reduces time to production for organizations just getting started with Apache Flink in as much as it makes managing and operating hundreds of Flink applications more secure and efficient. Community Edition does not impose a limit on the resources consumed by Apache Flink deployments, allowing users to manage an unlimited number of Apache Flink applications of any size.

Getting started with Ververica Platform Community Edition is free and easy through the dedicated guide on the Ververica website, or by requesting more information at https://www.ververica.com/contact.

About Ververica

Ververica (formerly known as data Artisans) was founded by the original creators of Apache Flink® aiming to bring real-time data applications to the modern organization. Ververica provides Ververica Platform, a large-scale data processing technology that is scalable, easy-to-use and at the same time properly rooted in long-tested principles. For more information, visit: https://www.ververica.com/

