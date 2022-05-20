With Russia’s assault on Ukraine in the third month, it is important to highlight how Ukrainians defend democracy and their freedom not only in a physical war, but also in a social and political front. With this aim, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will provide several platforms to draw attention to Ukraine at the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Besides the traditional Ukrainian breakfast discussion, the foundation will present the Russia War Crimes House, and will again co-organize the Ukraine House Davos.

What for many years had been used to be the Russian House in Davos now will be the Russia War Crimes House. This symbolic project will present an exhibition about Russian war crimes in Ukraine. The exhibition aims to inform about the main facts, share faces, names and dates and provide at least some of the victims a platform from which to tell their real story. Open 22-26 May, the exhibition is organized by Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the PinchukArtCentre, in partnership with the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, online media Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua) and the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers. The exhibition aims to initiate debates and focus attention of decision and opinion makers to take action.

Russia War Crimes House

To join the opening on May 23, at 9:30

Davos Ukrainian Breakfast Discussion on May 25, is the traditional private event hosted by Victor Pinchuk Foundation and international investment advisory group EastOne at the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the WEF. Where is the war going, and how will the future of Ukraine and the world look like after the war? Fareed Zakaria, host of Fareed Zakaria GPS on CNN, will moderate a conversation with Timothy Snyder, the Richard C. Levin Professor of History, Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, members of the Ukrainian parliament and other participants. For additional information, please follow our announcements.

To join the Ukrainian Breakfast Discussion on May 25 at 7:30

Additional information:

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation, an international, private and non-partisan philanthropic foundation based in Ukraine, was established in 2006 by businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk. It empowers the young generation to change their country and the world. Currently, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation implements numerous projects to help victims of the Russian assault on Ukraine, and to draw attention to Ukraine among international elites and wider audiences.

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation’s ongoing projects include, among others: an all-Ukrainian network of neonatal centres Cradles of Hope; the largest private scholarship program in Ukraine, Zavtra.UA; the WorldWideStudies scholarship programme for Ukrainian students studying abroad; the Veteran Hub, the first open space in Ukraine for veterans and NGOs dealing with veteran affairs; and the PinchukArtCentre, the most dynamic art centre in Ukraine and the region, which gives free-of-charge access to contemporary art to inspire new thinking. The Foundation supports the international network Yalta European Strategy (YES), a leading forum for discussing Ukraine’s European future and global context. The Foundation supports a crowdfunding platform to foster giving in Ukrainian society, dobro.ua.

