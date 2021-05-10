Grey has been named to the prestigious list for the past 10 years

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – May 10, 2021 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-class servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bamboo Systems’ CMO Victoria Grey to the Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

Bamboo Systems offers a revolutionary new approach to enterprise-class Arm-based server design. The company’s patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) delivers more throughput performance while consuming significantly less power and producing much less carbon output than traditional servers. Bamboo B1000N Arm Servers use up to 75% less energy and have 74% less CO2 output at 50% of the cost compared with today’s typical data center architecture.

“This past year has seen a meteoric rise in the mindshare that Bamboo Systems has gained in the server market based on our disruptive solution, which is being sold exclusively through the channel. Vicki is at the heart of making Bamboo Systems a known commodity and synonymous with the words “next generation enterprise-class Arm servers,” said Tony Craythorne, CEO, Bamboo Systems. “She has been nominated to CRN’s Women of the Channel list many times, earning that spot over and over for her dedication and expertise in growing market share through the channel. I’m so pleased that Vicki is our CMO and cannot think of a better choice to lead the charge as we further expand our channel footprint across the world.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Bamboo Systems:

Delivering the first Arm-based server designed for next generation data centers with the scale-out and high throughput computing required by cloud-targeted applications and modern highly parallel workloads. Bamboo’s servers consume one-quarter of the energy of today’s servers, one-tenth the rack space, at a fraction of the cost. Find out more at https://www.bamboosystems.io

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com © 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

