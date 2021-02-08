With over 25 years of Silicon Valley IT experience, Grey has led many innovative startups to channel success over the course of her career.

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA - February 8, 2021 - Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Victoria Grey to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

Grey was named chief marketing officer of Bamboo Systems in November 2019. She is a seasoned technology industry expert instrumental in building some of the most innovative and progressive marketing teams in Silicon Valley over the past 25 years, winning accolades and awards for her marketing acumen and creativity.

Before Bamboo Systems, Grey launched Aparavi into a leadership position in the data intelligence and automation market. Prior to Aparavi, while at Gridstore as chief marketing officer, she helped grow the company over 400% in YOY revenue with innovative lead gen initiatives delivered in partnership with the channel. While at Soonr, Grey also held the title of CMO and initiated a complete overhaul of the company’s channel program, winning the XCellence Award from CRN’s XChange, and resulting in dramatic growth in North American channel partners and sales. Prior to Soonr, she was SVP of marketing at Nexsan, a leader in unified hybrid storage where she drove the rebranding of the company, resulting in significant revenue growth and channel expansion. Before Nexsan, Grey held a number of senior positions at companies including Quantum, EMC, Legato, and Apple. She has been named a CRN “Woman of the Channel” multiple times.

Bamboo is a 100% channel-focused company and has ramped up recruiting and engagement efforts with integrators and service providers resulting in a dramatic increase in interest and growth.

“Vicki is a vital member of the Bamboo Systems team and a key reason for the company’s success over the course of her tenure here,” said Tony Craythorne, CEO, Bamboo Systems. “We have Victoria to thank for spreading the word about Bamboo. As our chief marketing officer, she has designed, launched and nurtured our channel partner program, ensuring our approach offers our partners generous margins, training and sales enablement, and top of the line technical support. Victoria is an integral part of Bamboo as our CMO and we are so pleased she has been named a CRN Channel Chief for 2021.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Bamboo Systems:

Delivering the first Arm-based server designed for next generation data centers with the scale-out and high throughput computing required by cloud-targeted applications and modern highly parallel workloads. Bamboo’s servers consume one-quarter of the energy of today’s servers, one-tenth the rack space, at a fraction of the cost. Find out more at www.bamboosystems.io.

