British competitor to Zoom and Microsoft Teams records strongest-ever financial results in pandemic year

StarLeaf records 60% revenue growth in video meetings, call and chat in first half of 2020

Over 12.8 million calls were held on StarLeaf in Q3 2020 - almost a four-fold increase year-on-year

Sam Jansen appointed Chief Technology Officer as co-founder William MacDonald becomes Chief Strategy Officer

UK-based messaging, meeting and calling provider, StarLeaf today announces that half-year revenues climbed by 13% to $15.1 million in the first half of 2020, on the back of a 357% year-on-year increase in total call minutes.

StarLeaf, the security-focused competitor to Zoom and Microsoft Teams that works primarily with larger enterprises, benefitted from the advent of remote working from the Spring onwards. Notably, total call minutes shot up by 357% year-on-year (Q3-20 vs. Q3-19), while the total number of calls held on StarLeaf rose to 12.8 million in Q3 - a 379% increase on last year.

Mark Richer, CEO and co-founder of StarLeaf, commented: “It has been an extraordinary year during which the StarLeaf team has worked tirelessly to support our clients old and new to switch with minimum effort and great efficiency to remote working. In particular we were honoured to assist over 100 NHS clients to utilise video to the full, in the most difficult circumstances, so that critical clinics, appointments and meetings could be maintained.”

“As a result of this year’s growth, we’ve been able to invest heavily in our product range, expanding functionality for office-to-office, home-to-home, as well as office-to-home video meeting, messaging and calling. We’ll continue to hire and expand our business across the world, as more and more enterprises and organisations turn to StarLeaf for a video collaboration solution that is reliable, secure and high-quality.”

StarLeaf has been able to hire an additional 59 employees globally - with 40 new recruits joining the company's Watford headquarters. Notably, StarLeaf also announces today that Sam Jansen, Director of Engineering at StarLeaf, is promoted to Chief Technology Officer with immediate effect. Sam takes over from William MacDonald, a co-founder of StarLeaf, who is appointed Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Sam has worked at StarLeaf for over ten years and is a founding member of the engineering team. Prior to joining StarLeaf, Sam worked at Intel, Google and Barclays Capital, having begun his career in academia in his native New Zealand.

William MacDonald, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of StarLeaf, commented: “Sam is one of our longest standing employees, having joined as a founder member of the engineering team more than 10 years ago. He is passionate about maintaining our high security values and ease of use, which are all achieved through excellence in engineering from him and his team. As Chief Strategy Officer, I will spend more time considering how StarLeaf can best serve its customers in future, alongside Mark Richer, our CEO and my fellow co-founder, as we seek to build on a transformational year for StarLeaf.”

Over the course of the pandemic, StarLeaf has developed its offering considerably in 2020:

StarLeaf made a version of its meeting software available for free when the pandemic hit in March, to ensure business continuity for organisations across the world who were having to pivot towards working from home.

StarLeaf launched StarLeaf Room for Poly in September - Poly’s new range of video conferencing room systems will now support StarLeaf software virtually out of the box.

StarLeaf was recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions.

StarLeaf launched StarLeaf Huddle in February - Huddle is an all-in-one video meeting room solution designed to deliver the best user experience for video meetings in smaller spaces.

Earlier this month, StarLeaf announced that over 100 NHS organisations across England are using StarLeaf video meetings and chat to keep both internal and external teams connected and make sure medical appointments, training and recruitment take place. StarLeaf is facilitating 11,181 scheduled NHS meetings each day, and has played a vital role in helping the NHS go virtual during the pandemic, with over 50,000 medical professionals registered across these 100 trusts.

The company has also been winning clients across the enterprise sector, and it has also secured new clients in local and national governments, education, and the legal sector.

The recent success of StarLeaf with enterprises and healthcare providers can be attributed to the reliability, security, and high audio/visual quality of the product range. StarLeaf has a 99.9999% uptime guarantee, whereas other providers have been hit by outages in recent months. StarLeaf is among the very few video conferencing service providers to achieve ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the most respected information security and compliance standard.

StarLeaf also has a data jurisdiction guarantee - customers can be assured that their data remains under their control, and is processed in accordance with data protection regulations in their own region.

