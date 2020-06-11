Hosted by Bloomreach and MindCurv

Mountainview, CA and Madrid, SPAIN -- June 11, 2020 -- Bloomreach, the leader in commerce experience™, together with Mindcurv, will host a virtual event on Wednesday, June 17 at 3 pm CEST on “The State of Commerce Experience: B2C in Europe”. The event will feature guest speaker Nick Barber, a Senior Analyst at Forrester Serving Application Development & Delivery Professionals, and Jesus Alberto, Director, eCommerce Technical Development, Spain at Carrefour, one of the largest hypermarket and supermarket chains in the world. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/SoCEB2CinEurope.

During the event, Forrester’s Nick Barber will summarize the findings of a definitive research study, conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Bloomreach on ‘The State of Commerce Experience’, with a lens on business-to-consumer (B2C) commerce in Europe. This is a must-attend event for any retailer, brand, or business selling direct to consumer via the web or mobile in the UK and Europe.

“This is really key research for any company seeking to prioritize what is important to their customers right now, to understand what their competitors will be doing, and to understand how the post-COVID crisis will play out for eCommerce businesses,” said Brian Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at Bloomreach.

About Nick Barber, Forrester

Nick serves application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals. He specializes in video technologies, digital asset management (DAM) for customer experience, and personalization. In the video space, he covers online video platforms for sales and marketing and enterprise video technologies for training and employee experience. Nick also researches DAM, which has become a cornerstone technology for enterprises as they dramatically increase their creation of rich media content like images, video, and 3D assets. On the personalization front, Nick is exploring how personalized customer experiences live at the intersection of data and content and how the understanding of that content can be augmented with artificial intelligence. For more information, visit Forrester.com.



About MindCurv

Nominated as Bloomreach’s “Newcomer Partner of the Year” in 2019, Mindcurv helps customers to rethink their digital businesses, experiences and technology to navigate the new digital reality with sustainable and accountable solutions for a digital world. Mindcurv has orchestrated the perfect mix of future-ready technology, agile processes and talented people, and offers a full range of services including digital solutions, cloud infrastructure and managed services. Mindcurv is a single, borderless team of over 250 members from 18 nationalities who serve customers around the world. For more information, visit mindcurv.com.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the leader in commerce experience™. Its flagship product, brX, is the only digital experience platform built specifically for brands, retailers and B2B companies who want to grow their revenue online while delivering to each of their customers a premium, personalized experience. brX combines content management capabilities with market-leading, commerce-specific, AI-driven search, merchandising and personalization in one flexible, API-first next generation platform. In May 2020, Bloomreach announced that its brX platform powers over USD 200 billion in digital commerce experiences, representing 25% of all retail eCommerce Experiences in the US and UK. Bloomreach serves over 300 companies globally, including Albertsons, Staples, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern Munchen and Marks & Spencer, and has a global ecosystem of certified partners and market-leading commerce platforms. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com and follow our news on Twitter @Bloomreach_tm or on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/bloomreach.