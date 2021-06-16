London, England – 16 June 2021 – Leading UK systems innovator, VirtualSignature (www.virtualsignature.com), has announced the launch of an integration between its widely acclaimed cloud-based VirtualSignature platform and iManage. The move follows the development of an API integration by Tiger Eye, the leading iManage Partner for Knowledge and Technical Expertise.

Designed to make online experiences frictionless, VirtualSignature enables compliance led businesses, including law firms, accountants, estate agents, training companies and recruiters to onboard new clients and employees more quickly, efficiently and securely.

VirtualSignature for iManage

Of particular note is the inclusion of powerful anti-spoofing, bio-metric facial recognition and geo-location technology. This extra layer of security to document exchange, through reliably identifying the individual behind the signature, firmly establishes VirtualSignature as the clear market leader.

Announcing the iManage integration, David Kern, CEO of VirtualSignature said, “Embedding the VirtualSignature solution into the workflow of businesses, to provide an automated service to our customers and an easy-to-use experience for their customers, has been our primary focus. To achieve this with an industry leading solution like iManage is likely to be very well received and we expect demand to be extremely strong.

The VirtualSignature platform is modular by design; so it provides an end-to-end digital onboarding experience, allowing customers to start their journey with us at their specific point of need. Crucially, iManage users deploying the solution can now provide their customers with a faster, more convenient and fully automated Digital Onboarding journey.”

The fully data compliant and easy to integrate digital onboarding tool suite includes: SmartSign for electronic signatures, SmartCheck for client identity verification, SmartForms for dynamic online forms and SmartLink for client pre-qualification and authentication.

In addition to these, the VirtualSignature platform has recently been upgraded to include Virtual Witnessing, which delivers digital deed signing and embedded e-signature blocks for a seamless web journey. SmartCheck ID will also benefit from automated “Know Your Customer/Anti Money Laundering” database checks and verifies the signature contained within the chip of a Government issued identity document. This game-changing technology complies with HMLR Guidance and reduces risk for any professional organisation.

Commenting on the partnership, David Kern, CEO of VirtualSignature, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Tiger Eye, a trusted provider of high-quality technical solutions and integrations. We look forward to our smart applications driving improved efficiency for organisations using iManage and to further enable the automation of the onboarding process.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Dave Wilson, Managing Director of Tiger Eye added: “We are delighted to partner with a truly disruptive innovator like VirtualSignature, as it expands our range of solutions significantly. Through this integration, iManage users will be now able to access VirtualSignature directly from iManage, with the automation providing an efficient, seamless process that sends documents to be digitally signed and automatically files them back into iManage, once completed.”

About VirtualSignature

VirtualSignature is a cloud-based eSignature exchange, document management and digital onboarding platform with real-time identity verification capabilities for professional use. As a leading technology provider, VirtualSignature works with professional organisations, network partners and independent software vendors across a wide range of industries and business sectors. VirtualSignature is the ideal choice for Digital Transaction Management Systems (DTMS) for legal, financial, human resources, local government, and property professionals, offering not only a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly choice, but also delivering an efficient and dedicated service like no other. Learn more at: virtualsignature.com/imanage

