Powered by ISTRA technology from Centile

London, UK and Sophia Antipolis, France 28 October 2020 – Vision Voice has introduced a powerful cloud-based communications platform, offering sophisticated but intuitive and affordable unified communications (UC) solutions. The aim is to give UK businesses and partners a one-stop shop for all their IT and communications needs. As part of its strategy, Vision Voice will be working closely with UK partners — including IT specialists — to make it simpler for them to enter the Unified Communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) market. Vision Voice has chosen Centile as its development partner, using the ISTRA cloud-based platform to offer converged fixed and mobile services. www.visionvoice.co.uk

Vision Voice & Data

Vision Voice has brought to market a cloud-based communications platform accessible from any device, with advanced flexibility to fit around the way each organisation works. London-based but supporting users nationwide, Vision Voice builds on: the experience of parent company Broadgate Voice and Data; the expertise of its founders (who have decades of experience in the telecom market); and the success of GoYap®, Broadgate’s cloud-based go-to-market platform. Vision Voice offers comprehensive user, collaboration and administration features, including full work from home capability and security solutions with unrivalled customer support through its network of field based employed engineers.

Says Frank Pratt Sales Director at Vision Voice, “We have long believed cloud is the way to go, which is why we have been developing our web based ‘touch us’ approach to all our services from ordering, implementation, to training and support. Even our billing process and payments are all made through our portal. We saw this need when we opened our first international office in Mumbai in 2010, when our Head of Administration and Billing, Poonam Bhosle, newly married, returned home. Now with Covid-19, most businesses have had to embrace remote and flexible working, and GoYap®’s UCaaS enables them to do that. Our aim is to deliver the same great and consistent user experience, regardless of location: office, home, or elsewhere. GoYap® is also far more cost-effective compared to conventional phone systems, which is why we have seen an exponential growth since March, whilst helping UK businesses save money.”

Frank Pratt continues, “Our cloud-based UC platform GoYap® also enables us to work more closely with partners, particularly IT specialists. These days, conversations with customers about implementing UC often involve their IT departments or suppliers, particularly with UC’s integration with multiple business apps, and so there is a gap in the market to bring IT and UC together. We address that opportunity with a single source for everything, including mobile and fixed connectivity, line acquisition and IT support.”

ISTRA technology from Centile is used as the foundation for Vision Voice’s platform, GoYap®. This supports a wide variety of services, such as PBX features, unified messaging, multi-level auto attendant, voicemail to email, call management, groups management, IVRs, ACDs, audio and video conferencing and collaboration. Through its integral FMC features, ISTRA also gives telecom service providers: Call Line Identity (CL) for both fixed and mobile outgoing calls; convergence voicemail; mobile phone status; convergent calls history; self-care for both fixed and mobile lines; and voice call continuity.

“We are delighted to be working with this visionary new name in the UK market. Vision Voice’s founders have an excellent track record in unified communications, and the team is very much field-driven. Working with resellers, Vision Voice is ideally positioned to help business users benefit from the latest advances in unified communications and fixed mobile convergence.” Bertrand Pourcelot, Managing Director at Centile Telecom Applications.

About Vision Voice

Vision Voice is a collaboration of digital telephone provider Acorn Networks Services, Sure Communications and Broadgate Voice and Data. Both Acorn and Sure have been telephone specialist with Avaya, Samsung, Cisco and Siemens PBX manufacturers. With the proliferation of VoIP, Broadgate took the lead by migrating Acorn and Sure user to Myphones platform Altos, but soon realised that the future would be integration and collaboration. Hence vision, voice, and data sharing would be the de facto standard for communicating with colleagues, suppliers and customers. Social Media has shown us that there should be no boundaries in getting out your messages.

Vison Voice and Data, (Vision Voice for short) launched its first app GoYap® mobile in the app stores in 2016 and now on MacOS and Windows 10+ and GoYap® Desktop. At the end of 2020, we will have deployed over 25 thousand users, with the target of doubling this by H1 2021. We also aim to have 50 resellers by H1 2021 in the UK, with a move to start our International reseller program in H2 2021 in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

About Centile

Centile Telecom Applications, part of Enreach, is the European leader in the development of Cloud PBX and unified communications platforms for operators and integrators. Centile’s ISTRA platform is deployed by approximately 100 operators in 20 countries and currently has nearly one million users. Enreach is active in the core markets Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, UK, Spain and France with activities in 25 countries and more than 850 employees. Enreach serves over 2 millions end users through 1650 partners.

