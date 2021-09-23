High Wycombe, UK, 23 September 2021 At Paris Retail Week 2021 (28 - 30 September 2021, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles), international POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest innovative and versatile cloud and tablet POS printing solutions for desktop, mobile and kiosk applications on Stand PO52.

Star is widely acknowledged as a leading hardware innovator in the move from traditional POS terminals to cloud connected POS featuring lower cost hardware that can be mobile or fixed and easily upgradable as the business grows. In response to the uptake in online ordering during the pandemic and subsequent change in consumer habits, Star offers a wide range of cloud solutions.

Star Micronics at Paris Retail Week 2021

Star CloudPRNT™ is available across Star’s thermal receipt, ticket and label printers as well as matrix kitchen printers, providing the largest range of multi-platform remote cloud receipt printers and online ordering printers available today. The technology benefits both retail and hospitality by enabling online orders to be sent directly to the printer from a local or remote server, eliminating the need for an additional tablet. The ordering service can not only communicate directly with the printer to create print jobs but also receive the status of the printer, for example if it is offline or the cover is open. Star CloudPRNT enabled printers are able to receive orders from multiple channels including POS, tablet, web and cloud which results in an efficient ordering and transaction process for any e-commerce or omni-channel business.

Star’s mC-Print™ series has built-in CloudPRNT functionality to provide the retailer with the latest feature-rich, front-feed compact printing solutions. Benefitting from Star’s unique SteadyLAN™ technology, the mC-Print3 delivers data, tablet charging and network connectivity to iPads as well as to USB-C models of Windows and Android devices via a direct Lightning or USB-C cable between the tablet and printer without the need for WiFi. This is invaluable to ensure reliable network connectivity in challenging environments.

Star is also introducing the new TSP143IIU+ receipt printer in EMEA. Replacing the popular TSP143II ECO, the TSP143IIU+ features a higher print speed as well as a range of paper saving and marketing tools thanks to free-of-charge Star futurePRNT™ software. Designed for affordable fixed POS across retail and hospitality, the TSP143IIU+ with USB interface is ideal as a receipt and kitchen order printer. Included with the printer, Star’s futurePRNT value-added software far exceeds installation tools normally provided enabling users to easily install high volume custom setups. A variety of marketing tools such as instant couponing and receipt re-design simply reinforce the versatility of this printer. With both horizontal and vertical text reduction, users can benefit from reduced paper consumption, whilst flat receipts are assured with no paper curl. The printer also features an optional splash proof cover, desk boot and buzzer alert.

Star’s unique mPOP™ combined Bluetooth printer and cash drawer will also be on show. mPOP is particularly easy to set up and affordable for small businesses whilst for larger businesses looking to potentially set up a temporary pop-up venue it is the ideal solution. Low cost and lightweight at just 10cm high and 30cm wide with a sleek design, mPOP benefits from a range of optional accessories including a secure tablet stand, mounting bracket for under counter positioning if required, customer display and barcode scanner. With the flexibility to securely transport at the end of trading, mPOP provides a versatile solution alongside the extra security required within a busy retail environment.

“The pandemic has created a turbulent retail landscape that has forced retailers of all sizes to assess the role POS technology plays in facilitating change and providing new opportunities”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “With an in-depth understanding of the current challenges faced by retailers, Star excels in its ability to offer future proof solutions that allow businesses to adapt and thrive in such unpredictable times.”

Star will be running a workshop in partnership with Lundi Matin Group on Thursday 30 September 2021 at 14:00 entitled: The digitization of point of sale responds to new customer behaviour

About Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

