UK Scale-Up Receives Highest Recognition For Innovation In Improving Traffic Insights with Artificial Intelligence

London, UK; 29th April 2021: London-based AI scale-up Vivacity Labs has today been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise. The Vivacity Labs team was awarded the Innovation Award for its technology that supports government, regional bodies and local councils to re-think and optimise the way traffic and transport infrastructure is built and used.

The Queen's Award for Enterprise, now in its 55th year, is widely recognised as the highest official UK award for British businesses. The accolade is given to businesses and organisations who excel at innovation, international trade, sustainable development or promoting opportunity. Vivacity Labs was recognised with this year’s Innovation Award for its Artificial Intelligence technology which anonymously captures and classifies live transport usage, helping make cities smarter, safer and more sustainable.

Queen's Award - Vivacity Labs

Established in 2016, Vivacity Labs’ sensors use proprietary machine learning algorithms to enable accurate detection, classification and analysis of different transport modes, traffic flow and travel patterns on how road users behave. This anonymous data helps to improve urban infrastructure by providing detailed insight into how roads are used, and is enabling the development of the next generation of future city-wide traffic control systems.

Vivacity Labs has been using this anonymous data to help councils implement and facilitate ‘active travel’ schemes (such as walking and cycling). Its AI-based ‘Smart Junctions’ traffic signal system also reduces queuing, congestion and emissions and allows cities to prioritise sustainable modes of travel, including cycling and public transport.

Mark Nicholson, CEO and Co-Founder at Vivacity Labs commented: “It is an honour to receive the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise and we are extremely proud to be recognised for our work in making cities smarter, safer and more sustainable. As we emerge from the pandemic, cities need data to evolve and adapt their transport networks to the new normal. We are excited to support transport authorities in this transition with privacy-centric datasets and tools.”

Vivacity Labs’ sensors have been deployed in over 40 towns and cities across the UK, including Manchester, Cambridge and Sunderland, and provide detailed and anonymous data 24/7.

--END--

About Vivacity Labs

At Vivacity, our vision is to make cities smarter, safer and more sustainable. Our AI sensors and ‘Smart Junctions’ signal control gather detailed and anonymous data 24/7 on transport modes, traffic flow and travel patterns, supporting strategic decisions to help optimise the transport network and improve urban infrastructure.

We believe that all personal data should be protected and our sensors have been developed using privacy-by-design principles to ensure that personal data is never compromised. For more information please visit: www.vivacitylabs.com

About the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

Applications for Queen’s Awards for Enterprise 2022 open on the 1st May 2021. For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise.

Press contacts

Roseanna Lane

rlane@thecommsco.com

+44 7770 239888