Second virtual summit will explore how organisations can supercharge their supplier ecosystems to facilitate sustainability and growth

London, UK - 8th March 2021: Vizibl, the leading SaaS platform for supplier collaboration and innovation, is hosting its second virtual summit, COLLABORATE 2021: Supercharging Your Supplier Ecosystems on 31st March 2021, bringing together industry leaders and thought-leading trailblazers to discuss how companies can leverage their supplier relationships to deliver on key business strategies and achieve sustainable growth.

Building on last year’s inaugural summit that attracted over 900 attendees, COLLABORATE is the world’s leading summit on supplier collaboration. This interactive summit experience explores everything around supplier collaboration, delivering keynotes, actionable takeaways and online networking with industry visionaries and experts. Core themes covered at COLLABORATE 2021 include:

Resetting Ecosystems With Sustainability In Mind

Powering Growth through Supplier Innovation

Cost Optimisation & Achieving Efficiencies

From Dreaming to Doing: Where to Start with your Supplier Collaboration Program

COLLABORATE 2021 will consist of 18 sessions, 3 virtual stages and a whole host of industry experts, who will explore the market from a variety of different perspectives alongside the Vizibl team. Speakers include:

Marc Engel, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Unilever

Ninian Wilson, CEO at Vodafone Procurement Co.

Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at LafargeHolcim

Paresh Modi, Innovation, Experimentation, Collaboration at Vodafone

Nick Jenkinson, Chief Procurement Officer at Santander

Tina Kataria, Innovation Platforms Strategy Director at Coca Cola

Deborah Dull, Circular Economy Expert & Principal, Manufacturing Product Management at General Electric

Caitlyn Lewis, Managing Director at Supplier Day

Industry leaders from Johnson & JohnsonBristol-Myers Squibb, Accenture and Penn State University.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the future of supply chains indefinitely. When compared to overall business impact, most senior leaders say their supply chain is more susceptible to disruption from COVID-19 than their workforce, systems, or operations. The unprecedented nature of COVID-19 has forced companies, and industries, to rethink and transform their supply chain models – for good.

“The step-change that organisations must undertake to deliver against these sustainable and circular demands is now all about building purpose-led ecosystems. This means that organisations need to move beyond looking at their supply chain in a linear way, to actively collaborating with suppliers on initiatives, utilising a purpose-led procurement approach to improve environmental, social and economic performance, whilst achieving sustainability and growth,” comments Mark Perera, CEO at Vizibl.

“COLLABORATE 2021 will build on the success of last year's summit, providing clear advice, ideas and direction from industry experts to organisations that need to make the necessary changes throughout their supplier ecosystem, forcing them to rethink how to effect an aggressive transformation of their supply chain models to achieve the desired level of sustainability and growth.”

COLLABORATE 2021 kicks off on 31st March, at 14:00 BST. To register for this event please visit: https://hopin.com/events/vizibl-collaborate-2021

-ENDS-

About Vizibl

Trusted by industry leaders like Vodafone and AstraZeneca, Vizibl is the leading SaaS platform for supplier collaboration. It enables organisations to drive 2x more growth over peers through its Supplier Collaboration product. With a co-founding team led by Mark Perera (founding CEO of Procurement Leaders) and Alex Short, Vizibl is transforming how companies tap into the power of their suppliers.

PR Contacts

Jim Pople, PR Director

C8 Consulting for Vizibl

jim@c8consulting.co.uk

+44 (0)7955 030191