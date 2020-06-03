New offering increases efficiency and collaboration within the supply chain, enabling seamless tracking and resolution of issues at speed, all through one platform

London, UK: 3rd June 2020: Vizibl, the leading SaaS platform provider in the Supplier Collaboration and Innovation space, has today launched its new Resilient Supply Chains offering, Vizibl Resilience, that will enable businesses to rapidly deploy, manage and solve the most pertinent supply chain issues in a collaborative and efficient manner.

Vizibl Resilience

Vizibl’s new offering has rapid deployment capabilities which remove many of the resource-heavy and manual administrative tasks associated with managing supplier issues. Organisations will be able to utilise Vizibl Resilience in scenarios where they are working with vendors on either new or existing projects, where change is required to solve problems throughout the supply chain.

Vizibl’s holistic solution ensures that all communication, actions and results from all vendors working throughout the supply chain is captured in a single, easy-to-navigate platform, all in real-time. Dashboards give the leadership team transparency around where the business is at in any point in time on any number of projects. This enables the organisation to identify any issues within those projects and quickly triage to those that need attention.

With sourcing and supply chain management further complicated by the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, Vizibl’s solution simplifies how these issues – and micro problems within these issues – are resolved, increasing overall efficiency and speed of delivery. It also provides businesses with comprehensive reporting on the status of the supply chain issue and where various suppliers are in the process of providing a resolution, in addition to analysing the financial impact and whether Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) are being met.

“Supply chain resilience has never been more important than in today’s climate – where the complexity of a global pandemic has created a multitude of supply chain issues, leading to uncertainty within organisations about how best to solve them,” comments Nick Pike, Chief Revenue Officer at Vizibl. “Vizibl Resilience provides a framework of governance within the supply chain, allowing for superior coordination of vendors solving multiple issues at the same time, while also enabling decision-makers, CPOs and CFOs to manage the resolution of issues in a simple and easy-to-understand manner.”

The new offering from Vizibl draws on the core elements of its signature Supplier Collaboration and Innovation platform, which enables supplier growth, cost savings and enhanced performance through increased alignment and transparency in supplier and partner relationships.

Furthermore, Vizibl Resilience will be offered at no cost for organisations that are deemed to be supplying ‘essential’ services during the COVID-19 crisis, ensuring such businesses can quickly resolve any supply chain issues that they may have.

About Vizibl

Trusted by industry leaders like Vodafone and AstraZeneca, Vizibl is the leading cloud platform that enables organisations to drive 2x more growth over peers through its Supplier Collaboration & Innovation (SC&I) product. With a co-founding team led by Mark Perera (founding CEO of Procurement Leaders) and Alex Short, Vizibl is transforming how companies tap into the power of their suppliers.

PR Contacts

Jim Pople, PR Manager

C8 Consulting for Vizibl

+44 (0)7955 030191

jim@c8consulting.co.uk