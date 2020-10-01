Vizibl also announces new Sustainability partnership with EcoVadis, one of the world’s most trusted providers of sustainability ratings, to improve supplier sustainability programs and drive business results

London, UK: 1st October 2020: Vizibl, the leading SaaS platform for Supplier Collaboration, announced today Vizibl Sustainability, a new solution which helps organisations align on sustainability goals, work together on unique projects and accelerate sustainability initiatives through closer supplier collaboration.

The new solution allows supplier collaboration governance at scale, effectively enabling organisations to align, engage and deliver on their sustainability programmes by collaborating more effectively with key suppliers throughout their global supply chain.

Through Vizibl Sustainability’s Relationship Management Capabilities, organisations can identify key suppliers, align on sustainability goals and build closer relationships that achieve more for the business. It enables organisations to identify and categorise key supplier partners, develop account plans, define programme objectives and ownership, and regularly review progress.

Commenting on the new solution, Mark Perera, founder and CEO for Vizibl says: “Right now, society and business have been forced into a very different modus operandi. The long-term consequences of COVID-19 are not clear as the readjustment continues, yet for supplier collaboration, the pandemic has clearly demonstrated the imperative for streamlining supplier ecosystems, challenging organisations to think differently about how they collaborate and how they must change direction at a moment’s notice.

“Likewise, it has put the spotlight on sustainability. Therefore, not only must supplier strategies now support wider business goals, but organisations must also demonstrate that they – and their supplier ecosystem – consider the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) impact on their operations and society as a whole, both now and in the future.”

Using Vizibl Workspace within the Sustainability platform, organisations can engage and collaborate on unique ventures, communicate in real-time and drive their sustainability programmes forward. Vizibl Workspace makes collaboration more efficient because customers can set up projects with multiple suppliers, establish key deliverables and host regular check-ins.

Vizibl Reporting, another key feature in the platform, enables businesses to track progress towards goals and discover new opportunities that deliver supplier-led sustainability back to the business. This also enables organisations to pinpoint any blockers very quickly. They can also bring data into the Vizibl Reporting engine through its open API for more comprehensive supply chain insights - from one consolidated reporting interface.

Vizibl is also pleased to announce alongside its Sustainability solution that it will be integrating with EcoVadis. Based on a rigorous methodology covering 21 sustainability criteria across four themes, EcoVadis ratings and scorecards will enable customers to benchmark and track supplier performance on environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Additionally, organisations can qualify the right supplier collaborations, getting visibility into supply chain sustainability in order to deliver on their goals.

Since it was founded in 2007, EcoVadis has become a trusted partner for procurement teams in more than 450 leading multinational organisations where it is reducing risk and driving sustainable innovation in every category, and over 160 countries.

Pierre-François Thaler, Co-Founder and Co-CEO for EcoVadis comments: “Sustainability and ESG performance are quickly becoming the new benchmark for comparing organisations against their competitors. Innovation and resilience, fostered by sustainability, are how organisations and their supply chains will create value in a pandemic-ready, low-carbon future. We are delighted to be partnering with Vizibl on technology to help organisations more effectively transform sustainability performance into innovation and business value.”

Mark Perera concludes: “Procurement is changing and Vizibl Sustainability enables our customers to reimagine their partnerships, empowering them to take a radical attitude to how they build better supplier collaborations for a complex future. This is about procurement with a purpose-led approach, moving it beyond monitoring supplier compliance to actively collaborating with suppliers on initiatives to improve environmental, social and economic impact.”

Vizibl’s Rapid Deploy implementation programme ensures a data instance of Vizibl Sustainability is live in an organisation within 30 days. Additionally, Vizibl’s experienced professional services team will help customers design, configure and implement Vizibl Sustainability to meet their key objectives. After implementation, the team works with customers to build on their sustainability and supplier programmes in Vizibl. For more information on Vizibl Sustainability please click here: https://info.vizibl.co/vizibl-sustainability.

About Vizibl

Vizibl is a leading SaaS supplier collaboration tech platform that enables enterprise buyer organisations, at scale, to manage better supplier partnerships, accelerate innovation and drive growth.

Vizibl has been named as one of the 5 technology companies changing the way organisations do business in the "IDC Innovators Report 2020", has been nominated by Procurement Leaders in their ‘Technology of the Year 2020’ category and is ranked by Spend Matters in their "Top 50 Tech Companies To Watch" list. With a co-founding team led by Mark Perera (founding CEO of Procurement Leaders) and Alex Short, Vizibl is transforming how companies tap into the power of their suppliers.

