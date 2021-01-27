Vizibl joins an exclusive network of entrepreneurial fast-track companies set to become global leaders in the tech economy.

London, UK: 27th January 2021: Vizibl, the leading SaaS platform for Supplier Collaboration & Innovation, announced today that the company will be part of this year’s Tech Nation Upscale 6.0 cohort. Upscale 6.0 is the UK’s leading programme helping the most promising mid-stage, fast-growth tech companies to accelerate their growth by unlocking the key to scaling successfully.

After a nationwide call-out and an intensive judging process, 30 companies have been chosen from a pool of applicants and Vizibl is one of these selected companies. This means that its founders and senior leadership team will receive more than 60 hours of support from 20 qualified coaches over an intensive 6-month period, as the business continues to scale in 2021.

Now in its sixth year, the Tech Nation Upscale Programme has been designed to reflect an organisation’s scaling journey. Companies on the programme have the opportunity to explore fundamental growth challenges with their peers and benefit from sessions delivered by expert scale coaches whose experience and knowledge is invaluable. Fast-track companies who have been part of Tech Nation’s growth programmes include: Monzo, Deliveroo, Bulb, Improbable, Just Eat and Bloom & Wild. In fact, Tech Nation’s 380 alumni companies, across 22 cohorts, have gone on to raise over $10bn and employ over 50,000 people in the last six years.

Mark Perera, Founder and CEO of Vizibl comments: “We are delighted to be selected to go onto this prestigious programme. The access we will have to coaches as we continue on our growth journey is incredible and the prestige that the Upscale programme carries is extremely high.”

“As leaders and creators of the Supplier Collaboration and Innovation category, we will be looking to leverage Tech Nation’s expertise as we continue to own the fastest growing segment of procurement technology. The enterprise collaboration market is expected to reach $53.83 billion by 2023 and out of this market, supply chain visibility and collaboration is the fastest growing of all supply chain software markets. This perfectly positions us to emulate the success of companies who we look up to such as Coupa, and their huge growth over the last few years.”

Founded in 2010, Tech Nation catalyses the 21st century infrastructure that accelerates the enterprise ecosystem, bringing together a network of purposeful founders and philanthropists, progressive enterprises and policymakers, influential funds and institutions in order to collaborate in building the technological innovation that improves the future for the UK and beyond.

Tech Nation’s mission is to unlock the growth potential of 1000 scaling tech leadership teams by 2022. Contributing to a future in which companies, like Vizibl, with vision and drive can access the skills and support needed to succeed as a game-changing leader in its field.

Dr George Windsor, Head of Insights at Tech Nation adds: “Tech scaleups hold the key to the UK’s competitiveness in the next decade through job creation and investment. Scaleups are already driving investment into UK tech, representing 81% of the UK total and creating employment, with approximately 150,000 jobs in 2019. From established firms to startups, it’s important to remember that companies at all stages make up the local and regional economies that give UK tech its global reputation.”

This announcement comes hot on the heels of Vizibl being included in the list of Cool Vendors in Sourcing Technology, by Gartner in November 2020. Gartner’s Cool Vendor research is designed to recognise interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.

2020 was a pivotal year for the business, whereby Vizibl held its inaugural Collaborate 2020 Summit in September where it announced Vizibl Sustainability, a solution which helps organisations align on sustainability goals, work together on unique projects and accelerate sustainability initiatives through closer supplier collaboration.

