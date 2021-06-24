Successful trial seamlessly onboarded Wi-Fi client devices to residential Wi-Fi 6 access points with WBA OpenRoaming and moves to deployment phase

London, 24th June 2021 – The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) today announced the world’s first completion of a successful proof-of-concept trial to automatically onboard Wi-Fi client devices to a residential Wi-Fi 6 network, paving the way for the rollout of WBA OpenRoaming across in-home Wi-Fi and wide-area wireless broadband networks.

The trial, which was carried out by leading smart Wi-Fi solutions provider and WBA member, Airties, was carried out in two phases. The first, which covered OpenRoaming settlement-free access, was carried out using Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S21 devices. Once the functionality had been enabled on these devices, they were able to automatically connect to the residential guest network using the Google and Samsung account IDs of their owners, instead of having to enter credentials manually.

The second phase demonstrated seamless access to the same residential Wi-Fi network by using a third-party Single Digits ID after first downloading and installing a Wi-Fi profile on the aforementioned mobile phones. As part of the trial, Airties closely monitored and optimized the quality of experience (QoE) to ensure the best possible device performance for users.

The success of this trial means operators will now be able to ensure their subscribers are able to access the internet seamlessly and securely - without having to enter and re-enter login credentials - bridging the gap between cellular and Wi-Fi while maintaining full control of their privacy. A key differentiator for the OpenRoaming standard is that it is not impacted by MAC address rotation within user devices.

Metin Taskin, CTO of Airties, commented, “Our successful completion of this trial with WBA OpenRoaming is a major step forward for frictionless residential Wi-Fi access. For cellular service providers, it will facilitate more seamless and secure mobile offloading, aimed at reducing their network costs and enhancing Internet coverage for their subscribers. For consumers, it removes the hassle of entering login credentials as their devices roam securely between cellular and Wi-Fi networks. WBA continues to be a major driving force in the evolution of wireless broadband, and Airties is proud of our deep and ongoing collaboration to serve operators across the globe.”

Blaz Vavpetic, CTO of Single Digits, added: “Our collaboration with Airties demonstrates Single Digits’ role as an OpenRoaming Broker and is part of an ongoing effort to quantify Quality of Experience for our carrier off-load and venue partners, giving them confidence in their subscriber’s connected experience to Passpoint networks.”

Specifically, the trial took place in Paris, France and Istanbul, Turkey, and involved connecting Airties’ Air 4960 APs and Airties’ cloud proxy servers to the OpenRoaming network. Airties’ collaboration with WBA relied on Airties’ Edge software and Airties Cloud to measure and report on the connected devices, ensuring the QoE was not adversely impacted as the frictionless handover between cellular and OpenRoaming access points was achieved.

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of WBA, commented: “WBA OpenRoaming is driving seamless Wi-Fi roaming and the convergence of Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. We’re beginning to see entire market segments to open themselves up to the possibilities that lie ahead due to WBA OpenRoaming. Thanks to Airties, these trials have proved another important piece of the importance of OpenRoaming for residential market and bring us one step closer to bridging the gap between Wi-Fi and cellular for a truly connected world.”

About the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA’s mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision. WBA’s membership is comprised of major operators, identity providers and leading technology companies across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision.

WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical issues, as well as opportunities, for member companies. WBA work areas include standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.

The WBA Board includes Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Broadcom, BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom AG, GlobalReach Technology, Google, Intel, Reliance Jio, SK Telecom and Viasat. For the complete list of current WBA members, click here: https://wballiance.com/join-us/current-members/.

Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance:

www.twitter.com/wballiance

http://www.facebook.com/WirelessBroadbandAlliance

https://www.linkedin.com/company/2919934

About Airties

Airties is the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. Through their Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, the company offers Edge software, a cloud-based management platform and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers’ broadband experience. Some of Airties’ customers include Altice USA, AT&T, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

Media contacts:

US Media Inquiries

Sonus PR for WBA

Micah Warren

+1 (609) 247-6525

wba@sonuspr.com

EMEA/ROW Media Inquiries

Sonus PR for WBA

Chevaan Seresinhe

+44 20 3751 0330

wba@sonuspr.com

Press Contacts for Airties:

Jeremy Pemble or Renee Burch, JLM Partners for Airties

Tel: +1-206-930-7998; Email: JLM_Airties_PR@jlmpartners.com