WBA targets billions of devices to automatically link to millions of networks globally

Boingo, Broadcom, Cisco, Google, Intel and Samsung among first to embrace OpenRoaming™ to power new opportunities in the 5G era

Operators, venues, identity providers and equipment vendors invited to join global Wi-Fi roaming consortium to deliver automatic and secure connected experience on Wi-Fi

London, 28th May 2020 – The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) today invited all organisations in the Wi-Fi ecosystem to join WBA OpenRoaming™ and become part of a globally available Wi-Fi federation that offers an automatic and secure connection of billions of devices to millions of Wi-Fi networks. WBA OpenRoaming provides a new global standards-led approach, removing public-guest Wi-Fi connectivity barriers and bringing greater convenience and security to the wireless ecosystem. WBA OpenRoaming removes the need to search for Wi-Fi networks, to repeatedly enter or create login credentials, or to constantly reconnect or re-register to public Wi-Fi.

For organisations and businesses, WBA OpenRoaming™ provides the opportunity to create new commercial business models and innovative services with speed and simplicity.

Declaring WBA OpenRoaming as “open for business” WBA CEO Tiago Rodrigues said: “Wi-Fi is already arguably the most successful wireless technology of our time, but with these globally agreed standards and policies, we can take public-guest Wi-Fi to another level in terms of ease-of-use and global availability. The WBA OpenRoaming creates an open framework for all types of players to join and develop their Wi-Fi services and create new business opportunities. We invite venues, vendors and operator/identity providers to join WBA OpenRoaming and revolutionise Wi-Fi usage around the world.”

WBA OpenRoaming simplifies Wi-Fi, much like the cellular roaming experience. Companies who join WBA OpenRoaming can allow end users to automatically connect on any Wi-Fi network managed by a federation member. No more SSID-password guessing games, insecure login credentials or reconnecting to public Wi-Fi. From enterprises to coffee shops, concert venues to connected cars, WBA OpenRoaming creates a world where Wi-Fi users move from one network to another without needing to constantly re-register or sign-in.

The pioneering companies – members of WBA – supporting the WBA OpenRoaming standards include: Airmesh, Airties, Aprecomm, American Tower, Aptilo, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Broadcom Inc, Cisco, Cityroam, Comcast, Commscope, Deutsche Telekom, Eduroam, Eleven Software, GlobalReach Technology, Google, Hub One, Hughes Systique Corp, Intel Corporation, IT&E, m3connect, Nomosphere, Orange, Purple Wi-Fi, Samsung, Single Digits, Sun Global, Veniam, WifiCoin and Zephyrtel. Together these companies provide Wi-Fi services that reach billions of people and things.

WBA OpenRoaming defines the industry policies and standards that will manage the federation. The WBA OpenRoaming framework and standards are based on the following features:

Cloud federation, consisting of a global database of networks and identities, dynamic discovery and the Wireless Roaming Intermediary Exchange (WRIX)

Cyber security, consisting of Public Key Infrastructure and RadSec providing the certificate policy, management and brokerage services

Network automation, facilitated by an automated roaming consortium framework and policy and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Passpoint®

Companies who join WBA OpenRoaming are included in a federation of identity and network providers. Equipment vendors, identity providers, venues and operators – as well as private and public Wi-Fi networks – can join WBA OpenRoaming™ and immediately become part of the global ecosystem and help to shape the future of the federation.

To join or for more information, visit www.openroaming.org.

Comments from pioneering members of WBA OpenRoaming:

“AirTies is excited to see the progress of OpenRoaming™ as it will significantly increase ease-of-use for network service providers and consumers alike. AirTies Wi-Fi technology will support fixed and mobile service providers ability to offload their mobile traffic seamlessly to millions of Wi-Fi home networks. Combined with AirTies Wi-Fi 6 portfolio, OpenRoaming™ will enable fluid mobile-Wi-Fi handover while providing a highly secure quality of service for both mobile and home user.” Metin Taskin, CTO of AirTies.

“Under the WBA’s leadership, OpenRoaming™ will make it easier for more locations to offer seamless and secure Passpoint Wi-Fi to their employees and customers.” JR Wilson, WBA Chairman and AT&T Vice President of Tower Strategy and Roaming.

“As a Wi-Fi Infrastructure Provider supporting Wi-Fi Calling capabilities, American Tower supports the OpenRoaming™ framework. The framework will improve subscriber call initiation security and allows our design team to create an infrastructure with compliant vendors for seamless interoperability". Jake Rasweiler, Senior VP Innovation, American Tower.

“WBA OpenRoaming™ is a monumental step for our industry in the quest for a secure, ubiquitous and seamless Wi-Fi user experience. This initiative will simplify co-operation on Wi-Fi roaming for our 100+ operator customers globally, not only with each other but also with large government funded networks such as WiFi4EU.” Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo.

“OpenRoaming™ is a global effort to improve Wi-Fi connectivity by creating an interoperable network of premium hotspots that adhere to strict quality measures. The standards-based framework will expand Wi-Fi offload opportunities for Boingo, enabling us to grow roaming relationships to bring Passpoint® connectivity to more places with more partners.” Dr. Derek Peterson, WBA Co-Chairman and Boingo Wireless Chief Technology Officer.

“Broadcom’s next-generation Wi-Fi solutions have always been built with the consumer in mind. Wi-Fi 6 products power seamless user experiences across the world and Wi-Fi 6E will further optimize our connected world in 2020 and beyond. The groundbreaking OpenRoaming™ effort spearheaded by WBA will truly future-proof our networks by providing users with a convenient, accessible and secure Wi-Fi experience.” Gabriel Desjardins, Director of Product Marketing, Broadcom Inc.

“With WBA OpenRoaming™ we’re building something that will have a dramatic impact on the service provider space, the enterprise user space and the consumer space. This is a ground-breaking effort that will provide your users, your customers, your passengers, your students, or your employees with the very best possible Wi-Fi connectivity and experience wherever they go - automatically.” Matt McPherson, Wireless CTO, Cisco.

“OpenRoaming™ has the potential to revolutionize WiFi roaming by offering easy seamless access to WiFi networks around the world. Mobile devices as well as tablets and laptops can be configured by mobile operators and other companies to visit any hotspot on the ground, on boats and in airplanes supporting OpenRoaming. This will satisfy customers and will strengthen wholesale business.” Dr. Angelos Mavridis, Senior Manager WiFi Roaming, Telekom Global Carrier, Deutsche Telekom.

“Eduroam has been doing federated Wi-Fi roaming since over a decade with many of the building blocks that meanwhile underpin Passpoint®. Now that Passpoint® and OpenRoaming™ provide a coherent vision and technology to enable inter-federation roaming in a scalable way, it is only natural for eduroam to join forces and take this exciting next step as a first-to-market pioneer participant.” Paul Dekkers, Chair of GÉANT (the Global Eduroam Governance Committee).

"We believe in the power of connectivity and that Wi-Fi access should be simple, seamless, and secure. That's why we’re excited to be part of the WBA OpenRoaming™ federation—a tangible next step to a world where people can get and stay connected, without hassle.” Peri Pierone, CEO Eleven Software.

“OpenRoaming™ will enable enterprises to transform the way they provide Wi-Fi access to customers, employees and guests - seamlessly and securely without the barriers of landing pages and passwords. For public venues this can be a platform to help attract, engage and reward customers and for private enterprise offices this can make registration for Wi-Fi access frictionless removing an unnecessary task from visitor reception staff or for IT staff for employees.” Chris Bruce, Managing Director, GlobalReach Technology.

“Arthur C Clarke once said that any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. With WBA OpenRoaming™ I think we are on the verge of making the Wi-Fi experience more magical for everyone. We’re excited about the potential for OpenRoaming™ to give people all over the world better and easier access to use internet services.” Raj Gajwani, Director Area 120 Research Lab, Google.

"Since we deployed Passpoint® two years ago, it proved to be a great success and it brought great experience for around one million of our users. We are very excited about WBA’s initiative to create a global federation and thus help propose this great service for millions more users in large public venues. In 2024, our goal is to provide a seamless Wi-Fi experience thanks to Passpoint® to visitors from all around the world during Paris Olympic Games”. Mr. Jean-Christophe Budin, Wireless Director, Hub One.

“The OpenRoaming™ initiative by WBA extends the power of Passpoint® technology by uniting the global Wi-Fi networks. It allows for seamless and secure connectivity which is highly desirable among end-users, service providers, and enterprises alike. OpenRoaming™ will open up new avenues for enterprises to discover new business opportunities. Hughes Systique is looking forward to participating in this journey towards achieving “cellular-like” automatic connectivity for the end-users across Wi-Fi networks.” Ajay Gupta, SVP, Global Business Development, Hughes Systique.

“OpenRoaming™ will provide virtually seamless hotspot connections to users around the globe and continues the rolling thunder of Wi-Fi innovations following Wi-Fi 6 and upcoming Wi-Fi 6E products. Intel is excited to join the WBA and our industry partners in delivering this world changing technology to a world that relies on connectivity more and more each day.” Eric McLaughlin, VP Client Computing Group, GM Wireless Solutions Group, Intel Corporation.

"We are very excited to be a part of the OpenRoaming™ implementation, IT&E is a proponent of seamless, zero-touch provisioning and onboarding for WiFi. Guam and the Northern Marianas being a major tourist destination will greatly benefit from OpenRoaming by allowing our tourist and visitors the ability to seamlessly and securely connect to our WiFi networks and hotspots. We are looking forward to collaborating with the WBA and everyone in the OpenRoaming ecosystem, OpenRoaming is definitely a game-changing wireless technology." Mark Badal, CIO, IT&E Guam & CNMI.

“As part of WBA membership, Nomosphere is happy to support the OpenRoaming™ initiative. With this major project, the Wi-Fi worldwide ecosystem is focusing on improving customer experience, and on increasing Wi-Fi networks efficiency. We hope Nomosphere’s 10,000 hotspots will soon join this OpenRoaming community.” Philippe LE GRAND, Vice President Nomosphere.

“Orange recognises the value of widely available secure and quality Wi-Fi through Passpoint®. By enabling multiple Wi-Fi providers in key locations, such as transportation hubs, municipalities, campuses, stadiums and corporate buildings, to be readily available to roaming subscribers, the WBA OpenRoaming initiative will greatly benefit both the user-experience and business of our mobile service-provider customers.” Cedric Gonin, Senior Marketing Director for Mobile Services at Orange International Carriers.

“Purple was established on the basis of making WiFi a pleasure for the end-user, that principle is still at the core of what we do and this new the OpenRoaming™ initiative from the WBA will help further that goal. We look forward to ushering in a new world of Public WiFi usage with the WBA and all the other federation partners.” Gavin Wheeldon, CEO Purple.

“The technology standards that make OpenRoaming™ possible, including Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Passpoint® and RadSec, enhance our ability to deliver the seamless, reliable and secure connected user experience our customers are asking for at their venues and for their users. Together they bring us one step closer to true wireless convergence.” Blaz Vavpetic, CTO at Single Digits.

“Sun Global Broadband is proud to be a member and a Hawaii / Pacific Hub for the Wireless Broadband Alliance OpenRoaming™ federation. Sun Global Broadband is a worldwide leader in macro based super long-range Wi-Fi with mobility. The worldwide federation of Wi-Fi networks provides the platform for Wireless Internet that provides seamless roaming between aggregated Wi-Fi networks. Congratulations to the Wireless Broadband Alliance and the Cisco technology for this great achievement that allows us to link indoor Wi-Fi to outdoor Wi-Fi from Sun Global Broadband.” Edward Sun, CEO and Chairman, Sun Global Broadband.

“WBA OpenRoaming™ will enable connected vehicles to access millions of Wi-Fi hotspots around the world. We are excited about this opportunity and we believe that it will be an important step towards realizing our vision of the Internet of Moving Things — a new kind of network where all devices that move form a mesh to make the most out of all wireless interfaces.” João Barros, Founder & CEO at Veniam.

“It is a great privilege to be part of this game-changing program in its early stages. We are excited to support WBA in delivering a superior Wi-Fi experience to people around the world, a further proof point towards our goal of revolutionising the Telco industry. With ever-increasing smartphone growth and usage, we see a great opportunity in using our Accuris Wi-Fi Offload and Roaming solution to significantly simplify connectivity between networks and help users move seamlessly between networks”. Andy Berry, EVP Worldwide Sales at ZephyrTel.

About the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Founded in 2003, the vision of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA’s mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies and organizations to achieve that vision. WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical issues, as well as opportunities, for member companies.

WBA work areas include advocacy, industry guidelines, trials and certification. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, 5G, IoT, Testing & Interoperability and Roaming, with member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities. WBA’s membership is comprised of major operators and leading technology companies, including BSNL, Orange, Facebook, Google, HPE Aruba, Huawei, Nokia, Qualcomm, Shaw, Swisscom, Softbank, Rogers, Telstra, Telus and T-Mobile US.

The WBA Board includes AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Broadcom, BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom AG, GlobalReach Technology, Intel, KT Corporation, Reliance Jio and SK Telecom. For a complete list of current WBA members, click here: http://www.wballiance.com/join-us/current-members/.

