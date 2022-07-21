Register for free here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Em6an8plShucW7JLREdThw

LONDON, United Kingdom – World Coffee Alliance (WCA), a leading network alliance of coffee industry professionals and stakeholders, producing critical insights including market research, due diligence reports and technical advice to the actors in the global coffee value chain, will hold Episode Two of the WCA TECHNOCOFFEE INNOVATION SERIES: DEMYSTIFYING BIG DATA IN COFFEE virtual event on Wednesday 27 July 2022 from 2:00-5:00 pm BST (UK time)/9:00 am-12:00 EDT.

Joseph de Villiers, CEO and Founder of World Coffee Alliance (WCA) said, “As ever, I am delighted to announce that our Keynote for Episode 2 of our WCA Trilogy in Digital Traceability – Big data virtual event is Vanusia Nogueira, Executive Director, International Coffee Organization (ICO). I believe that with her vast experience in the private sector, she will bring new impetus and energy to the global coffee industry and will provide a dynamic leadership with a vision that can hopefully bring some real and meaningful changes where needed.”

Vanusia commented, “I am delighted to be the Keynote for WCA Trilogy in Digital Traceability – Big Data virtual event. Big data plays a very important role in the sustainability and traceability of the global coffee value chain. However, in the end, question will be whether coffee producers and consumers can benefit from the use of this technology and how it can help mitigate or enable adaptive measure to address Climate change, specifically deforestation.”

Other confirmed speakers include David Davies, CEO and Founder, AgUnity (Inspirational Speaker), Cees Homburg, CEO, FarmersDirectCoffee (Solution Provider Speaker), James McKay, Principal and Founder, McKay Research (Moderator), Paul Rooke, Executive Director, British Coffee Association (BCA), Dr. Memoona J. Anwar, Chief Compliance and Innovation Officer, Data Zoo, Helen Bellfield, Trase Deputy Director, Global Canopy, Peter Kettler, Senior Advisor, International Trade Centre (Moderator), Dr Aaron Davis, Senior Research Leader, Crops and Global Change, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew., Jade Saunders, Senior Policy analyst and Board member, World Forest ID, Priya Guliani, UK Pre sident, Government Blockchain Association (GBA).

Sponsors for this event include AgUnity (Episode Sponsor) and FarmersDirectCoffee (Solution Provider Sponsor). David Davies, CEO and Founder, AgUnity commented, “Did you know that most of the world's coffee is grown by largely invisible micro-farmers? Current traceability occurs with big farms, but many small farms are left out. Collecting data from them is extremely difficult, resulting in millions of missing data points. We can solve this issue by tracking data from the source. However, with micro-farmers living in remote regions without connectivity, the challenge must first be addressed by enabling digital inclusion of the last mile, alongside the coffee industry following a path of standardised data acquisition. I look forward to inspiring the coffee industry on how this is possible.”

Cees Homburg, CEO, FarmersDirectCoffee: “Thank you for the opportunity to present at the WCA Big data virtual event. Our Coffee Coalition makes the coffee chain traceable and more transparent. With this initiative, farmers are co-owners. Using open source blockchain technology, a CO 2 calculator, and the FarmersApp, we add value to data for the entire chain.”

Big data is the main topic for Episode 2 of WCA Trilogy in Digital Traceability. The areas of discussion will include its impact on the coffee supply chain and Climate change. Big data has an increasingly pivotal role in e-commerce and coffee retail, developing new methods of tracking and delivering orders, and maintaining compliance. The event will also focus on the role of big data in identifying some of the critical issues in mitigating Climate change, especially in deforestation cases, where they require urgent action.

The British Coffee Association (BCA) our event partner. Paul Rooke, Executive Director of BCA said, “BCA Is happy to support WCA in this virtual Big data event particularly with regard to its impact on the supply chain and the role it can play in delivering a sustainable coffee future. Increasing data volumes can give us all more precise knowledge and information to support the whole coffee community whether that be in better informing consumer choice, building best practice information for the producer or streamlining and enhancing the movement and production of the coffee – all to ensure we can continue to grow and enjoy this special beverage.”

Register for free here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Em6an8plShucW7JLREdThw

World Coffee Alliance (WCA) is a network alliance of coffee industry professionals and stakeholders that produces critical insights including market research, due diligence reports and technical advice to the actors of the global coffee value chain. Our mission is to help create a sustainable business environment, by working closely with the stakeholders in the coffee industry. We advise them on how to adopt best practices, utilize cutting-edge technology and help build a community that can tackle climate change. www.worldcoffeealliance.com

