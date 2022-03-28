The Society of Authors, Composers, and Publishers of Music developed a real-time API monitoring system utilising WSO2 API Manager to enable live content sharing

London – 28th March 2022 – WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that it is the primary API management solution for the Society of Authors, Composers, and Publishers of Music (SACEM). SACEM has the world's largest repository of authors, composers, and publishers, in addition to playing an important role in the preservation of music creation. A non-profit, non-trading organisation, SACEM represents and defends more than 180,000 members in France and around the world.

WSO2 API Manager is used by SACEM both internally and for members, clients, and partners. It serves as a critical component in consistently delivering new functionality that enables SACEM members to share their work by broadcasting live content online. WSO2 now handles over 5 million API calls per month for SACEM, with streams processed from over 160,000 creators. A specialised WSO2 API integration and management team also helps with the efficient publication and consumption of APIs.

"The music industry was severely impacted by the COVID pandemic, which led to the mass cancellation of live events," said Ricardo Diniz, vice president and general manager, UKI and Southern Europe, WSO2. "SACEM has established an exceptional supplemental royalties distribution specifically geared to broadcast live streams to assist members in continuing to share their work and broadcast concerts or DJ sets online. We are proud to have quickly created and deployed the critical APIs to allow members to do so.”

“We were impressed by WSO2’s solutions and approach in helping us deliver a platform that is highly available and has enabled us to innovate and create reusable services to better support our members,” said Johan Brelet, Head of Exchanges and Software Engineering – DSI Digital Strategy & Innovation from SACEM. “During the COVID pandemic, we were able to help our members switch from live events to streaming online, thanks to WSO2. I am excited to see how we can continue to develop this relationship.”

WSO2 API Manager was implemented in three stages, beginning with a small-scale pilot to handle APIs used by the online site and mobile apps. Its application was then expanded to include on-premises and business-to-business (B2B) integrations, and in the third stage, SACEM made it available on the public cloud.

As a component of SACEM’s platform, WSO2 API Manager is made directly accessible to customers via the developer portal and is used in conjunction with a message broker and an integration platform as a service (IPaaS) solution. SACEM's legacy APIs are published on WSO2 gateways, allowing the company to better track and monitor applications.

Today SACEM has successfully deployed different versions of the product on multiple sites, utilising a variety of deployment models. SACEM has developed a real-time monitoring system for the platform, allowing it to track all activities and generate dashboards. Moving forward the company aims to standardise deployments and make Docker images more widely available on Kubernetes clusters.

- Ends -

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 18 trillion transactions and managing more than 500 million identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organisations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SACEM

Music accompanies us throughout our lives and Sacem has been supporting those who create it for 170 years. 170,000 authors, composers and publishers trust Sacem to manage their authors' rights. As a voice for creators and a trusted partner for music broadcasters, Sacem strives to promote all genres of music. Sacem is a non-profit organisation that contributes to the vibrancy and influence of creative work across the world, with day-today support for cultural and artistic projects. Visit https://www.sacem.fr/en to learn more. Follow Sacem on YouTube and Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

For more information please contact:

Paula Elliott

Managing Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

paula@c8consulting.co.uk

07894 339645