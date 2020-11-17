New partnership simplifies the process of identifying older data and migrating it while still making it available to users, reducing costs while increasing the accessibility of hot data



BOSTON, MA, & READING, UK November 17, 2020 — Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, today announced a new partnership with DataCore Software, the authority on software-defined storage (SDS), to provide customers with a fast, practical, and cost effective solution for archiving inactive files and saving snapshots to the cloud in a secure format. Users of NAS and file systems can use DataCore vFilO file and object storage virtualisation software to pool and easily migrate cold, inactive data to the cloud, unlocking greater storage capacity for hot data on network-attached storage (NAS) and filers on-premises.

Inactive, historical data is one of the biggest culprits of annual storage spend for any company. While this data is critical to save, it consumes a significant amount of storage space requiring companies to buy new equipment and manually spread files across different systems. This is both expensive and ultimately breaks directory hierarchies and disrupts users resulting in expensive data silos. With access to Wasabi’s low-cost, scalable, cloud object storage, users of DataCore vFilO can leverage secondary storage in the cloud in a completely non-disruptive, automated and reversible manner. The integrated solution saves companies from buying more expensive capacity on-prem, and keeps the familiar directory structure intact.

IT organisations leverage vFilO’s capability to serve as a virtualisation layer on top of existing file systems including Isilon, NetApp, and other NFS or SMB-based systems, then establish policies to identify data to be archived in the cloud based on metadata such as file age. vFilO then continuously identifies files that meet the policy, encrypts and compresses them, performs global deduplication, and uploads to a cloud storage system. The files are still available transparently for users. Upon request, these files are downloaded from the cloud, re-hydrated, and presented to users.

Another use case is to store copies of entire folders, shares, or systems in the cloud for data protection purposes, where data is encrypted and protected. Wasabi offers not only extremely low-cost cloud object storage using the standard S3 interface, the company also provides multiple data centre options in various geographic locations. Wasabi provides 11x9s of data protection with redundant data centres and the option for immutability.



“Customers rely on DataCore vFilO to orchestrate data placement across different classes of storage as the value of data changes. While we have always prioritised efficient data archival, identifying a cloud option that was cost-effective without compromising on performance has been a challenge,” said Paul Tilston, VP Alliances at DataCore. “By integrating Wasabi’s cloud with vFilO, we solve this problem allowing customers to easily extend their data archival to the cloud in an automatic and sustainable way at an extremely low cost.”



Wasabi’s hot cloud storage provides the most affordable alternative for archiving files and storing extra snapshots. The company’s zero egress fees and low latency allows users to easily access archived data without the fear of excess fees or long delays.



“Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world at 1/5th the price of the competition,” said David Friend, Wasabi CEO and co-founder. “Through this partnership, Wasabi will allow DataCore customers to alleviate storage capacity issues while enabling them to fully leverage the power of their data without burning through their storage budget.”

"Despite the economic uncertainty we've experienced throughout 2020, enterprise data growth continues to expand at a relentless pace," said Andrew Smith, research manager, IDC Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies. "However, in many enterprises, storage budgets are not growing in parallel with data growth. This can create an unsustainable scenario where IT organisations are asked to store more data without the ability to contribute any additional spending. Low cost secondary storage services from cloud providers are designed to help alleviate this challenge, providing customers with extremely low rates (in terms of $/GB month), and intelligent tiering options which help place data in the most accessible and cost-effective environments possible."

About Wasabi

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $110 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry’s most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file and object storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. With a comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, DataCore is The Authority on Software-Defined Storage. To request a demo, visit datacore.com/try-it-now.

